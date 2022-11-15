Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two Christmas trees were delivered to the West Virginia Capitol Complex yesterday to begin the celebration of the holiday season.

Both Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown. The donated trees were growing too tall on Rockis' property and needed to be cut down due to power lines nearby. Rockis plans to plant new Canaan Fir trees again in that spot.

