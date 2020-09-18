NextGen Federal Systems of Morgantown has been awarded a contract to upgrade the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate's Space Radiation Intelligence System (SPRINTS), used in predicting solar radiation events, or "space weather."
The Morgantown information technology firm will partner with the University of Alabama Huntsville to to make improvements to the Space Radiation Intelligence System, or SPRINTS, an evolutionary, machine-learned software program. The upgrade will make it possible for SPRINTS to ingest additional data sources, apply machine-learned prediction techniques, and operate in real time, to extend forecast outlook times and improve accuracy.
The improved SPRINTS forecasts can be used by high-altitude flight crews, satellite mission planners and lunar landing mission planners.
Severe space weather events can interfere with or even damage radio communications and navigation gear on Earth and in space.
NextGen Federal Systems was founded in 2011 by Jay Reddy, who earned an MBA at West Virginia University in 2005. In 1995, Reddy founded ProLogic, in Fairmont, which grew to become a company with 350 employees in 17 offices nationwide. It was acquired by Ultra Electronics in 2008.
For the past five years, NextGen has been listed by Inc. Magazine's as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S., with revenue growth of 170% over the last three years.