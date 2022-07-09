Big Daddy Unlimited declares its mission in all caps: “GUNS, BOMBS, AND BULLETS. IF IT SHOOTS OR EXPLODES, WE SELL IT.”
That exclamation appears at the end of a video displaying men blasting an array of weapons, culminating with a call to “JOIN THE REVOLUTION,” an apparent reference to the Florida retailer’s slogan, “revolutionizing the online gun store.”
But the operation does more than offer hundreds of thousands of items, from guns and rifles to ammunition, online. Big Daddy plans this fall to open a retail site at The Deck on University Avenue in downtown Morgantown, a 10-minute walk from the local high school in one direction and from West Virginia University in another. A Starbucks is also set to open nearby.
A Morgantown Magazine story in late May about Big Daddy’s plans caught the attention of locals, including Jodi Hollingshead, a small business owner who rallied a “Protect Morgantown” effort in protest. So far, the group has gathered 1,500 signatures on a petition opposing Big Daddy.
“We’ve gotten a lot of community support, which I’m not surprised at all, but it is meaningful to me to see people actually stand up and say that they oppose this,” Hollingshead said.
Furor over Big Daddy has built against the backdrop of a continuing rash of high-profile mass killings, including the May 24 rampage in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Big Daddy is undaunted.
The retailer champions the Second Amendment right to bear arms — “With guns, we are citizens,” Big Daddy’s website declares. “Without guns, we are subjects.” — and features membership subscriptions named after Alex Jones, the conservative talk show host and conspiracy theorist who, among other things, claimed the 2012 mass killing at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut was staged. Families of children killed in that attack successfully sued Jones for defamation over his claims.
“My passion is to educate, activate and motivate people about our freedom and the right to protect and defend ourselves,” Big Daddy co-owner Sherry McKnight told Morgantown’s city council last month. “I believe that being helpless and defenseless at the hands of an attacker is a choice and no one, especially a woman or a mother, has to make that choice.
“If your perceived threat from Big Daddy guns is assault rifles, we should at least be clear on the facts and understand the root causes of violent crime.”
Hollingshead’s group has applied to amend the city’s zoning code to restrict gun sales to commercially zoned districts. If the council approves that move, Morgantown would join Charleston and Huntington as the only West Virginia cities to regulate firearm sales, according to Shae Strait, director of planning development for the city of Fairmont and former city planner for Huntington.
Strait, who helped draft the proposed zoning change, said the process can take months and might not be completed in time to stop Big Daddy from moving in to The Deck.
Protect Morgantown isn’t alone in its concerns. The group’s supporters have been attending city council meetings to express unease about the store.
“Big Daddy Guns is a death sentence to the health, safety and vitality of downtown Morgantown,” Hollingshead told the council last month. She said Big Daddy could be a drain on Morgantown’s image in the eyes of students, prospective residents or visitors.
“I think we all agree that our forefathers were not creating the Second Amendment for us to literally hunt each other because of our race, religion, or just because we feel angry, but this is where our country is today,” Sonda Cheesebrough, a former Monongalia County teacher for 33 years, told the council in June. She cited her experience as an educator with lockdowns and working with students whose parents had been killed in gun violence.
Outgoing WVU student body Vice President Hunter Moore told the council he identified with the generation that regularly experienced active-shooter drills and he recalled students receiving alerts regarding threats of gun violence on campus.
“No one discusses these things when we have parents that are crying because they have lost their child because they are trying to get an education, so I don’t believe we are against gun stores. I believe we are against another gun store coming to our city considering the culture of our nation,” said Anitra Hamilton, president of the Morgantown-Kingwood branch of the NAACP.
A few days after the meeting, Big Daddy spokesman Nicholas Lahera told the Charleston Gazette-Mail the retailer had received support on social media from people in Morgantown. This is the first time Big Daddy has experienced community pushback to a potential store opening, he said. He said the company has online subscribers across the state.
He said some of the firearm retailer’s goals include destigmatizing firearms by locating in downtown areas and educating customers about their rights and using firearms as a tool to protect themselves. He said no one from the community inquired about the store’s intentions.
People “never asked for our side of the story or why we’re expanding into their community,” Lahera said. “I think the biggest point that we would like to make is that it’s all about education.”
Lahera said the company follows all applicable laws. He recalled living in Florida following the passage of tighter gun restrictions there in the wake of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 people dead and 17 others wounded. A state law raised the minimum age to 21 to purchase rifles, mandated waiting periods and background checks, banned bump stocks and prohibited some people from possessing guns.
“I was living in Florida when the 2018 Parkland bill passed that actually prevented me from purchasing a rifle,” Lahera said. “I was able to [purchase a rifle] for the first few months of the year, and then that right was taken away from me. That was such an eye-opening experience for me personally because I, who had done nothing wrong, went from being able to purchase this firearm to not being able to.”
Four years after Parkland, America remains torn over guns, the debate constantly kindled anew with another mass shooting, including one at a Fourth of July parade in an Illinois suburb north of Chicago.
“Many of these shootings occurred in towns just like ours at what was supposed to be joyful celebratory events. Morgantown is not an exception,” Hollingshead told the council earlier this month, noting that the man arrested in the Highland Park, Illinois, attack that left seven people dead had legally obtained the weapon authorities say he used.
“God forbid tragedy strikes and there is a shooting in Morgantown with a firearm purchased at Big Daddy Guns right downtown. Are you, city councilors, going to be able to say that you did everything in your power to stop them?”
Andrew Boston of Morgantown lamented all the businesses the city is not getting.
“We’re not getting a grocery store or a Mexican restaurant or a hardware store or any of the essential services or businesses missing from downtown. We’re getting a gun store,” said Boston said. “And not just any gun store, one that uses Kyle Rittenhouse in its ad material.”
He was referring to the young conservative who at age 17 shot three men, killing two of them, with a rifle in August 2020 during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was charged with intentional homicide in one of the killings and reckless homicide in the other and acquitted on all counts. Big Daddy used the likeness of Rittenhouse in social media posts last fall with the slogan, “Be a man among men. BE UNLIMITED.”
Officials at both WVU and the city declined to comment.