West Virginia’s attorney general will vote against a $10 billion settlement meant to confirm Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, arguing that it does not address the state’s needs.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the state Capitol Complex about the opioid litigation filed by his office, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he plans to argue against the settlement before a bankruptcy judge Aug. 9 in New York.
The opioid manufacturer is accused of creating and fueling the opioid crisis by marketing its pills in a way that downplayed the long-term, severe effects of Oxycontin and encouraging doctors to prescribe it.
Purdue pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of dual-object conspiracy to defraud the United States and to violate the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and two counts of conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute.
The company filed for bankruptcy after thousands of lawsuits were filed against it, and a settlement looks likely to be approved next month after 15 states reached an agreement with the company, leaving nine standing against it.
Morrisey said the multi-billion-dollar settlement is largely based on a state’s population, which leaves those that were the most affected — such as Appalachian states — with little money. The most recent plan called for West Virginia to receive just 1%, about $81 million, as outlined in what is called the Denver Plan.
“Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state,” Morrisey said. “I look forward to arguing our case in court this August.”
In a separate lawsuit against opioid distributors, Cabell County and Huntington experts said it will take $2.6 billion to abate the crisis in that county alone.
Dozens of West Virginia cities and counties have filed lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, and Morrisey said he has been encouraging them to also speak out against the plan.
The settlement does include an intensity fund, which would help fund states more affected by the epidemic, but it amounts to only 1% of the settlement. He compared it to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which allocates 15% of its budget for its intensity fund so that more resources flow to states like West Virginia.
Morrisey said all states are contributing to the intensity fund, except one — California. He called it a “California Cash Grab” and called on that state to rethink opting out of contributing to the fund. He said California opting out could lessen the intensity pot by $60 million to $70 million.
“We think that it’s not only problematic legally, it’s problematic ethically,” he said. “And we’re going to keep pushing.”
Morrisey filed suit against Purdue Pharma and its former chief executive, Richard Sackler, in May 2019. He alleged that the firm created a false narrative about the addictive nature of the newest formula of OxyContin. It is the state’s second against the firm and follows a $10 million settlement in 2004.
The case is one of five pending lawsuits filed by the attorney general against opioid firms. One of those, Mallinckrodt, also is in bankruptcy and expected to use the same settlement formula as Purdue Pharma.
“West Virginia is going to fight this,” Morrisey said. “We want to step up and, unless substantial charges are made, we plan to vote no on bankruptcy Sept. 3.”
Morrisey said that, between these cases, a $10 million settlement with McKinsey & Co. and others, he hopes to create an abatement fund, which he thinks can be “meaningful.”
About 3,000 lawsuits have been filed by municipalities nationwide but, as universal settlements loom, Morrisey said West Virginia most likely will not be part of it.
“I’ve said no to that, unless they fix the flaws and these allocation formulas. It’s going to be a consistent, resounding, ‘No,’” he said.
However, he added that he is open to negotiations, should that change.