RIPLEY – The “granddaddy” of West Virginia heritage events is back for its 61st year in 2023 and promises the same great setting, food, events and artistry that made it a WV Living Magazine “Best of West Virginia” selection in 2022.

The Mountain State Art and Craft Fair will be held at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley June 30 through July 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. Admission costs $5. Children get in free. Acres of free parking are available.

