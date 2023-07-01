RIPLEY — The Mountain State Art and Craft Fair in Jackson County is navigating the challenges of preserving tradition while working to attract younger artisans who have different approaches to the way they show their work.
The fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday, boasts an array of talented artisans and interactive events. The event has been held at Cedar Lakes since 1963, said Jean Smith, president of the fair's board of directors.
Despite the fair's storied history, attracting younger artisans has posed a challenge in recent years. Even before a one-year break at the height of the pandemic, the fair had experienced its share of struggles, including a dwindling roster of traditional artisans.
But the organizers remain committed to finding and cultivating emerging talent. Smith noted that 15 new exhibitors were on the list this year.
“Things go in cycles. We’d love to find another lye soap maker. We haven’t been able to do that yet. We’re doing our best to find these folks,” Smith said. “Next year, I hope that it’s 30 or 45 new exhibitors. We’re really going to recruit as much as we can.”
Building on its legacy as the "granddaddy" of all fairs, the event maintains high standards, Smith said, seeking artisans who produce exceptional work and are willing to demonstrate their craft. By nurturing emerging talent and embracing new approaches, while still preserving traditions, the fair sets the stage for a vibrant and inclusive celebration of art and craftsmanship, she said.
“We kind of set the bar for other events. We’re technically a juried fair. We look for quality work,” Smith said. “It doesn't necessarily have to be the most traditional anymore, but we want high quality. And we also require our exhibitors to demonstrate.”
One of the new recruits is Seth Robinson, a woodworker from Fishersville, Virginia, a little town near Staunton. His passion for woodworking has propelled him to create impressive pieces that include creative uses of epoxy resin. He makes decorative boards for many uses, from charcuterie boards to memorabilia display boards, and also does wood-turning. He also has his own sawmill and builds custom cabinetry and tables.
“I’ve been doing woodworking for about 10 years. I started when I was 9. I started making little projects and kind of moved into doing craft shows and things,” he said.
While Robinson acknowledges the significance of being a young artist, he aspires to have his work valued not just for his age but for its overall quality, aiming to leave a lasting impression on visitors.
Robinson came to a traditional art form by non-traditional means. He credits his growth as a woodworker to the wealth of information available on platforms like YouTube. Embracing the digital age, he highlights the importance of utilizing technology productively and leveraging the internet's vast resources for personal and artistic development.
“It's more about how you use the internet. You can waste your time with it or you can use it for productive things,” Robinson said. “If you put your mind to it, you can use it to learn pretty much anything you want.”
A more senior artisan at the fair, Kyle Wilson of Selma, North Carolina, is a photographer who is more than familiar with the tradition of showing his work at art fairs and festivals. However, this was his first year at the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair.
Wilson's journey to the fair was nothing short of serendipitous. Just two Saturdays prior, on his way back from an art show in Indianapolis, he found himself in Cincinnati, recovering from eye surgery for a detached retina and running out of funds.
On the advice of a friend, he applied for a booth at the fair even though applications were closed. On Wednesday, he got a call informing him of a last-minute cancellation.
Without hesitation, Wilson seized the opportunity and embarked on a three-hour drive to West Virginia. His spontaneity paid off, as he found himself immersed in what he described as a well-organized event set against the picturesque backdrop of Cedar Lakes.
“It’s a wonderful setting. I’m driving through the mountains and I’m thinking, ‘Where are they going to put an art show?’” Wilson said. “Then suddenly it opened up and there’s this huge field. This is a perfect place for an arts and crafts show.”
Wilson voiced his support for initiatives that encourage the participation of young and emerging talents. He proposed the idea of introducing a dedicated section or reduced booth fees for younger artists, allowing them to showcase their work and gain exposure.
Wilson believes such an inclusive approach would inspire more young artists to engage with physical art shows rather than solely relying on online platforms, where the true essence of their artwork may not be fully appreciated.
“You can’t really appreciate a metal print on a device. Seeing the dimension and the depth and the luminescence in person with your own eyes, is crucial,” he said. “I’ve found nothing beats a physical art show, getting in front of people, talking to them.”
When it comes to his own work, Wilson finds inspiration in rural Americana, seeking out hidden gems and forgotten treasures along the backroads of America. His keen eye has captured remarkable subjects, including a stunning photograph of a fastback Mustang discovered in Mullens, West Virginia.
Wilson specializes in a technique known as high dynamic range photography, which involves combining multiple exposures to create vivid, lifelike images. His photographs, infused onto metal, emanate a sense of depth, definition, and luminescence.
Wilson's photographs evoke a sense of nostalgia and provide a window into the beauty and charm of the rural landscape. Infusing his images onto metal, he says, adds a tangible and enchanting quality, allowing viewers to experience the intricate details and vibrant colors firsthand.
The fair’s organizers are also facing a challenge of a different kind, as they mourn the loss of board member Mike Ruben and pay tribute to his invaluable contributions to the event. Ruben died Jan. 2.
“It’s rough. Anybody who's known Mike throughout the years knows how different things are,” Smith said. “This is the first time we’ve ever lost a board member during the actual year of the event.”
Known for his dynamic yet unassuming nature, Ruben left an indelible mark on the event, Smith said. He orchestrated delightful character appearances, arranging for actors portraying Mary Todd and President Abraham Lincoln to wander the grounds last year, she said.
Additionally, Ruben's love for ice cream led to the fortuitous arrival of Greenbrier Dairy, now serving rolled ice cream at the fair. A tree dedication ceremony held on the opening day honored Ruben's memory, symbolizing his enduring presence at Cedar Lakes — a place he cherished deeply.
“When we lost our dedicated ice cream vendor, he tried so hard and, shortly after he passed, we now have a new ice cream vendor here. I would just really like to think that Mike had something to do with that,” Smith said. “Mike loved Cedar Lakes, so we planted an American dogwood tree so that his roots could continue to grow here.”
