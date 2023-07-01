Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RIPLEY — The Mountain State Art and Craft Fair in Jackson County is navigating the challenges of preserving tradition while working to attract younger artisans who have different approaches to the way they show their work.

The fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday, boasts an array of talented artisans and interactive events. The event has been held at Cedar Lakes since 1963, said Jean Smith, president of the fair's board of directors.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you