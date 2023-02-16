HUNTINGTON — Mountain State Maple Days return for the first of two scheduled days on Saturday, Feb. 18, and one farm in the Tri-State is ready for visitors.
Toms Creek Family Farm in Wayne will open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to offer guests free experiences.
Greg Christian, co-owner of the farm, said the farm would provide demonstrations and presentations of how sap is taken from trees and taste testing of different products. Christian said the farm produced 53 gallons of syrup last year and 3,900 gallons of sap.
Christian said Toms Creek started participating in Maple Days by supporting a church’s pancake breakfast six years ago, but over the years, it has grown to where the farm hosts an open house to the public.
Maple Days are organized by The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association and comprises farms across the state.
According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, West Virginia farms produced 13,000 gallons of syrup in 2022 and had 77,000 taps. The average length of the maple season is 34 days and it lasts between early February and mid-March.
“Weather remains a key factor for how successful our maple seasons end up. If it is too warm, it can severely hinder the sap’s flow resulting in lower production levels,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
“We are happy to see continued syrup production from our producers. Their effort helps us reach our goal of making West Virginia a cornucopia of specialty products.”
Toms Creek Family Farm can be found at 1340 Toms Creek Road in Wayne.
The second Maple Day of the year will be March 18.