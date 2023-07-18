When troops from the Mountaineer Area Council walk into the BSA National Jamboree Wednesday at Summit Bechtel Reserve, they will have Mothman on their shoulders.
The Point Pleasant cryptid, whose mystique ranges from scaring visitors in the TNT area of the Ohio River town to causing the 1967 collapse of the Silver Bridge, is one of four Mountain State monsters featured on the official patch for Mountaineer Area Council troop contingents attending the Jamboree.
Alongside Mothman are the Flatwoods Monster, the Grafton Monster and Ogua, a two-headed river turtle sometimes known as the Rivesville Monster. They share space with the Philippi Covered Bridge and the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.
For attendees at the Jamboree, patch trading is one of the highlights, and the Mountaineer Area Council’s Mothman patch is expected to be a hit.
“With patches, we want two things: 1. Stuff people like, and 2. Stuff our scouts can trade for other patches across the nation,” said Hank Burton, leader of the Mountaineer Area Council’s Jamboree contingent. “Having a cool factor is a big deal. We want something that makes teenagers say, 'Yeah, I want that.'"
Bob Britten, a teaching associate professor in the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University, designed the patch. His daughter, Thessaly, is a scout in an all-girl BSA troop in Morgantown. Britten was a scout himself, and after teaching a journalism merit badge workshop to the group, scout leaders suggested his daughter join. Last fall, Bob became assistant scoutmaster for the troop and Thessaly signed up for this year’s Jamboree.
“In January, they said we need something for our patches and asked if anyone knew anyone with graphic design experience,” Britten said. “And I said, ‘Well, I teach graphic design.’”
Cryptids came up early in the brainstorming process. Britten said West Virginia’s own characters seemed like an interesting fit, as other councils have used monsters from throughout the country in the past.
“West Virginia’s cryptids are pretty distinctive,” Britten said. “There’s no licensing rights, and everyone knows who Mothman is.”
At the Jamboree, patch trading is a big deal. Each contingent has its own patch. On their left shoulder, every scout has a patch which represents their home council. Traditionally, each council will make a special one for the Jamboree, and those special edition patches are popular for trades.
“It’s become something of an arms race,” Britten said. “Some councils have patches that are metallic, glow in the dark, use licensed properties like Marvel characters, and they are hot commodities. Our scouts have been frustrated because our patches were nice, but were more traditional.
"When you have people trading patches with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it falls a bit short in the teenager category.”
Burton said he's excited to see how popular the patches will be at the Jamboree.
“With Bob’s skill and talent, we have a good design that stands out and I think will do well down there,” he said.
Lori Ludas, scoutmaster for Troop 152, where Britten’s daughter is a scout, also praised the patch.
“I think Bob captured the essence of the monster history in West Virginia,” she said. "Bob’s detail to each monster and area associated with that monster was carefully depicted, I believe.”
West Virginia’s Jamboree contingent is made up of several councils. The Mountaineer Area Council covers troops in North Central West Virginia. Others include the Buckskin Council, which covers most of Southern West Virginia, including Charleston and Huntington, as well as parts of Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia. Mountaineer, however, is the only council exclusively in the state. The Buckskin Council patch also has a cryptid theme.
“This work is the kind of thing I really like doing,” Britten said. “It’s nice to be able to do the stuff you’re good at for something you really care about.”
Each Mountaineer Area Council scout attending the Jamboree receives two patch sets, one for their own uniform and one to trade. They can also buy extra sets to trade. The patch set has six parts, including the main patch, three shoulder patches and the two-piece pocket flap for the Order of the Arrow.
“There’s a Facebook group dedicated to patch trading and I’ve had people contact me through that to set up a trade in advance of the Jamboree,” Britten said. “North Carolina has a cryptid theme, too. New Jersey has glow-in-the-dark thread. Two councils in Georgia have patches for Waffle House.”
Patch sales also help to pay for scouts to attend the Jamboree.
“We also pre-sold many of the patches ahead of the Jamboree to help raise funds to support financial assistance we provided to some of our scouts to attend the event,” said Scott Hanson, scout executive and CEO of the Mountaineer Area Council.
The National Jamboree patch depicts scouts, the New River Gorge Bridge and includes the word “Forward.”
“Ours is 'Forweird,'" Britten said with a laugh. “I like parody a lot, and I am amazed and grateful no one said, ‘No, you can’t do that.'”
The BSA National Scout Jamboree runs through July 28 at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean.
