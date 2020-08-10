The West Virginia National Guard's newest Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy campus, in Montgomery, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Vining Library, 405 Fayette Pike, Montgomery.
Interested participants can learn about the 35 open positions available at the campus, which include trades, administrative, leadership, food prep and management, as well as counseling positions. Position descriptions and applications are available at www.wvchallenge.org.
The job fair will feature on-site applications and interviews with Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South representatives.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is a program sponsored by the West Virginia National Guard that works with teens between the ages of 16 and 18 who are considered academically at risk of not graduating from school.
Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South will be West Virginia's second location. Classes are scheduled to start Oct. 11.