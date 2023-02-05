HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum kicked off Black History Month with its seventh annual Black History Month Poster Contest.
This year’s theme was “Black Contributions in American Life and History,” and the poster contest winner was announced as Gracie Stephens, a senior printmaking student at Marshall, who designed a poster with multiple inventions by Black people throughout history.
The design included a traffic light, masking tape, a mailbox and other items either created by, patented by or improved by Black people.
“My goal for this poster was to display everyday items that we all use and to shine a light onto the black creators who invented them,” Stephens said in her description of her inspiration and what she learned while creating the poster.
The event’s keynote speaker was Dr. Leonard White, physician, assistant professor, assistant director of student support and associate dean for diversity with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
White guided visitors through history during his presentation “Honoring Black Americans’ Contributions in Medicine.” White told attendees about Onesimus, who is credited with laying foundations that led to the development of vaccines in the early 1700s, all the way through 2020, when Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith was named as co-chair of the coronavirus task force.
“The contributions of African American physicians, nurses, research scientists for the advancement of medical care must never be taken for granted,” White said. “There’s no way to know how many human lives have been saved or improved through the efforts of these medical trailblazers.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also officially proclaimed Jan. 31, 2023, as Dr. Carter G. Woodson Day in the City of Huntington.
The Black History Month Poster Contest unveiling was only the beginning of a variety of activities hosted by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum and the Center for African American Students at Marshall University in February. A full list can be found at marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.
Some of the events include “Food for the Soul: A Cooking Show” on the MarshallU YouTube page at 6 p.m. each Friday in February; “From Slavery to Freedom: The Power of Music,” an aural history tour at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse; a panel discussion about hip-hop, Black culture and Appalachian identity titled “From the Valley to the Mountaintop: Hip-Hop Appalachia” from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Memorial Student Center; panel discussion “Am I Black Enough: Growing Up Biracial/Multiracial,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Memorial Student Center.
In the Marshall University poster contest, senior graphic design student Cassandra Bhagroo was also announced as a merit award winner.
For the K-12 poster design competition, 59 students from Cabell County Schools participated.
Pippa Oxley of Meadows Elementary won first place for the elementary division, Nevaeh Farmer of Barboursville Middle was runner-up for the middle school division while Madison McCallister of Barboursville Middle was first, and Jocelyn Baker of Huntington High received first place at the high school level.