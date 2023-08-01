Multifest returns to Charleston this week to celebrate diversity with music, food and activities for whole community.
The festival begins 4 p.m. Thursday at Haddad Riverfront Park with open mics and talent shows woven between performances by 4Chill at 5:30 p.m., The Unit Band at 6:30 and Stratus at 7:45.
At 9 p.m., E.U. (Experience Unlimited) takes the stage, kicking off the first night of national headlining acts.
Friday, Multifest resumes at noon featuring a performance by jazz saxophonist Justin Young. Opening ceremonies are at 4:45 p.m. followed by a full schedule of female artists for the Multifest “All White, Ladies Night.” The evening includes performances by MitaLynn Smith, Ivory Rose, Sunshine Anderson, Grammy-nominated rapper Yo-Yo and singer/songwriter Keke Wyatt.
Saturday, Multifest kicks off at 8 a.m. with wellness activities, health presentations and raffles. Music begins at noon with Justin Young. Some of the day’s highlights include performances by the Balafon West African Dance Ensemble at 4:45 p.m., Lyfe Jennings at 6:15 p.m. and Jon B at 7 p.m.
Saturday night’s headlining act is the R&B trio NEXT at 9 p.m.
Multifest closes Sunday with a day of worship and praise music, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a citywide service at Haddad Riverfront Park. The guest speaker will be Bishop Fred Brown.
Through the afternoon, there will be performances by Dortesse Christian and Friends, the Order My Steps Dance Ministries and The Faithful Travelers Quartet Group, capped by a concert with gospel singer Chrystal Rucker at 3:45.
Sunday night features performances by Yung Joc at 7:30 and Gap X The Band at 8:30.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.multifestwv.org or find it on Facebook.
