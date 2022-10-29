Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GASSAWAY -- It might not be the biggest or most lucrative project muralist Jesse Corlis has tackled, but when he learned a 75-foot mural was being commissioned in his Braxton County hometown, he jumped at the chance to do the work.

"So many small towns across West Virginia are drying up," said Corlis, who now lives in Cross Lanes. "People are moving away, leaving homes and buildings vacant and abandoned. But Gassaway seems to be holding on. This project gave me the chance to come back home and be a part of the town again. I consider it an honor."

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

