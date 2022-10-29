GASSAWAY -- It might not be the biggest or most lucrative project muralist Jesse Corlis has tackled, but when he learned a 75-foot mural was being commissioned in his Braxton County hometown, he jumped at the chance to do the work.
"So many small towns across West Virginia are drying up," said Corlis, who now lives in Cross Lanes. "People are moving away, leaving homes and buildings vacant and abandoned. But Gassaway seems to be holding on. This project gave me the chance to come back home and be a part of the town again. I consider it an honor."
The mural, titled "Days of Gassaway," a series of dream-like images that sketch the city's history, fills the 9-foot-high wall at the south end of Gassaway Community Park, adjacent to the town's restored railroad depot and its post office.
On a sunny October afternoon, as Corlis painted in a thicket of rhododendron he had earlier sketched at the base of a nearly completed panel, 15-year-old Emily Garrett added detail to the faces and forms of a pair of passengers standing outside the town's railroad depot.
Almost three years ago, at age 13, Garrett, now a Braxton County High School sophomore, entered and won a contest to design the mural, commissioned by the Gassaway Area Improvement Council.
"I'm very happy that Jesse's doing the mural," said Garrett, the first-place winner in her age division in last year's Almost Heaven Governor's Art Exhibition for students across the state. "It's really coming along. I see it every day when I ride home from school on the bus."
The mural closely follows Garrett's basic design, which includes an image of the town's namesake, Henry Gassaway Davis, mounted on a horse and a pair of steam-powered trains from Davis's Coal & Coke Railway arriving at the town's rail depot, bustling with early 20th century passengers.
At the suggestion of Improvement Council President Shorty Rader, a few additional features were added, including an elk -- in homage to the Elk River, which flows through the town -- and a likeness of the old Valley Hotel, which once stood next to the train depot.
Rader, who had been promoting the concept of an historic mural for years, saw work on the project begin in April and take shape in early summer, but he died in July.
"I'm glad Shorty was able to see the mural get started but sad that he didn't live to see it completed," Corlis said.
In Gassaway, Corlis became acquainted with large-scale outdoor painting projects.
"I started painting houses here when I was a teenager," he said. "It was a way to make a little money when I was in high school and during breaks when I was in college. I liked the process of painting and I enjoyed being outside, working by myself at my own pace. Eventually, it came to me that I could take that skill in a more adventurous, more imaginative, direction."
That realization arrived after Corlis graduated from Braxton County High, went on to obtain a fine arts degree at West Virginia Wesleyan and moved to Charleston, where in the summer of 2000, he tackled his first mural.
"It's gone now, but it was a jungle scene on a wall outside the operating room at Donna Panucci's orthodontist office in South Charleston," Corlis said.
In Charleston, Corlis worked a series of day jobs, including stints with a law firm, a radio station and a series of public relations outfits, taking on a growing series of mural projects as a sideline.
When Pies and Pints moved into its Capitol Street location and its owners learned that a brick wall was the painted-over site of an advertisement for the White Elephant Saloon, dating to the 1890s, Corlis was tasked with restoring it.
The quaint, colorful remnant of Charleston's 19th-century commercial art scene became a part of the pizza chain's brand. It gave Corlis the opportunity to paint variations of it, along with other artwork, on walls at 12 new Pies and Pints locations in five states, from Indiana to Alabama, following the company's initial expansion into Charleston from Fayetteville.
Other Corlis works found on walls in Charleston include the streetcar scene at the entrance to an alley off Quarrier Street between Capitol and Hale and a colorful Mexican folk art scene overlooking the outside dining area at the former Mi Cocina de Amor restaurant. He is currently working on a mural at the Volstead bar in Hale Street Center.
Corlis' largest mural to date is a 125-foot-long, 28-foot-high wall at the Museum of American Glass of West Virginia at Weston, showcasing images of selected items from the museum's collection. Completing the project required a bucket lift and 600 hours of painting and prep work.
Elsewhere in the state, works by Corlis include a mural of the ill-fated Silver Bridge, painted on the Point Pleasant floodwall near the site of the Ohio River span's ramp on the West Virginia shore.
While Corlis' sideline as a muralist keeps him busy on many nights, weekends and holidays, he has worked at his day job as the state Department of Motor Vehicles' graphic artist since 2015.
Studio work has its own creative rewards, but "I like the adventure of getting outside and getting acquainted with new places and new people," he said during a break from work on the Gassaway mural.
"I like to talk to people about what I'm doing. People who see a mural as it's being painted feel like they've been a part of the process. But this work doesn't pay for things like health insurance or retirement."
Like many of his murals of historic scenes, "Days of Gassaway" is painted in a realistic style, "but the tone is a little off to give it the look of an old photograph, maybe even something a little ghostly," Corlis said.
Gassaway traces its roots to 1905, when a new, 107-mile railroad line stretching south from Elkins arrived at the townsite and connected with an existing track extending north from Charleston.
The year before the rail line's arrival, the town was laid out on a stretch of farmland along the Elk River. Its location at the approximate midpoint of the new Charleston-Elkins rail link on a tract of level land made Gassaway the logical place to perform maintenance work on rolling stock.
Wealthy industrialist Henry Gassaway Davis commissioned the construction of the new line and bought the existing track to create the Coal & Coke Railroad, which provided a way to ship coal and coke from his northern West Virginia coal lands to buyers in the Ohio River Valley and points west.
Davis, who represented West Virginia in the U.S. Senate from 1871 to 1883, was the unsuccessful Democratic nominee for vice president in 1904.