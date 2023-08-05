Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A national nonprofit focused on animal shelter advocacy visited the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter on Saturday.

Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO) co-founders Cara Achterberg and Nancy Slattery stopped in to the animal shelter to give supplies, tour a new facility and discuss resources as part of the organization's annual summer tour.

Stories you might like

20230806 shelter 02.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Director Courtney Proctor Cross, left, takes Nancy Slattery, right, and Cara Achterberg of National nonprofit Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO), on a tour of the future site of the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance Educational and Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Huntington.
20230806 shelter 07.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Director Courtney Proctor Cross, left, takes Nancy Slattery, left, and Cara Achterberg, right, of National nonprofit Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO) on a tour of the future site of the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance Educational and Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Huntington.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

Recommended for you