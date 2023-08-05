Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Director Courtney Proctor Cross, left, takes Nancy Slattery, right, and Cara Achterberg of National nonprofit Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO), on a tour of the future site of the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance Educational and Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A national nonprofit focused on animal shelter advocacy visited the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter on Saturday.
Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO) co-founders Cara Achterberg and Nancy Slattery stopped in to the animal shelter to give supplies, tour a new facility and discuss resources as part of the organization's annual summer tour.
Achterberg said WWLDO has traveled to animal shelters for four years to provide help to them in various ways and educate people on adopting animals and the work shelter employees do.
Achterberg said the organization wants to raise awareness about shelters because she was surprised to learn how many animals are in shelters, and she feels other people may not realize either. WWLDO has visited more than 100 shelters since it was created.
"We do this because the first time I went to a shelter, I had already fostered about 100 dogs for a rescue, and I had written a book about fostering dogs and I thought I knew all about it," she said. "And I went to a shelter in North Carolina and I couldn't believe the situation is what it is. We're just trying to raise awareness and tell their stories."
Achterberg even left Saturday with a female dog and her five pups to foster.
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter Director Courtney Proctor Cross said the shelter is currently at capacity for cats and over capacity for dogs. She encouraged people to foster or adopt animals when looking to add a new furry friend to their homes.
"We're just trying to do everything we can to move them to good, adoptive homes or rescues. As soon as some move out, we have more trying to come in," Cross said.
Cross also gave the WWLDO visitors a tour of the new Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance Educational and Medical Center, which is located across the street from the shelter and is expected to open sometime this fall, Cross said.
The center will have a veterinary space for the shelter animals and a conference area that can be used for meetings, classes or even birthday parties if people are interested, Cross said.
Those interested in fostering or applying to adopt can view the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter animals on their website. Visitors can also come from noon to 3 p.m. every day to look at animals or call the shelter to set up another visiting time.
Who Will Let the Dogs Out visited six shelters total in West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania for its 2023 summer tour.
