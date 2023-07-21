Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GLEN JEAN — As an event that began in 1937, firsts are few and far between for the BSA National Jamboree these days. Yet, this year’s jamboree marks a significant milestone, welcoming the first all-female Scout troops and the first class of young women to earn the top rank of Eagle Scout.

“Girls have always been here. We have had brothers that have been a part of scouting, we’ve been able to be camp staff, den mothers, leaders. But we’ve never been able to have female youth in the group until now,” said Becca Fields, a Women in Scouting staff member.

