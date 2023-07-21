GLEN JEAN — As an event that began in 1937, firsts are few and far between for the BSA National Jamboree these days. Yet, this year’s jamboree marks a significant milestone, welcoming the first all-female Scout troops and the first class of young women to earn the top rank of Eagle Scout.
“Girls have always been here. We have had brothers that have been a part of scouting, we’ve been able to be camp staff, den mothers, leaders. But we’ve never been able to have female youth in the group until now,” said Becca Fields, a Women in Scouting staff member.
“I think it’s a sense of we were welcomed but we didn’t really belong until we were able to start participating fully. And so now, being able to have women belong in this space, I think it’s a really awesome thing.”
The Boy Scouts of America is one of the largest scouting organizations — and one of the largest youth organizations — in the United States. The BSA offers five programs — Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, Sea Scouts and Exploring. Before 2018, only two of those programs — Venturing and Exploring — were open to girls. In 2018, the Cub Scouts began accepting girls into their ranks. Scouts BSA followed suit the next year, National Jamboree officials said.
“Now they can experience all that scouting has to offer,” said Andrea Watson, jamboree director of Outdoor Programs and Properties. “Because, before, maybe it was when they were older and now they could journey through the program from a young age all the way through into their adult years.
“For us ... a chance to serve them in those critical years from 8-18 is something we haven’t had a chance to do before. Having them come here and experience the program like anyone else is real exciting.”
Participants in the Scouts BSA program, open to ages 11-17, are able to earn scouting’s highest honor — the rank of Eagle Scout. Before 2019, that recognition was available only to boys.
Ryanne Fischer began her scouting adventure in the Venturing program and has been a Scout for 12 years. Once the organization allowed girls to join Scouts BSA, she achieved her goal of becoming an Eagle Scout.
“This is really exciting,” she said. “I grew up as a younger sibling of an older brother. Also, my grandfather was an Eagle Scout, so watching my older brother go though scouting and then earn his Eagle, and knowing how important that was to my grandfather, it was really great to be a part of that. It kind of made me feel like I’m a part of the family more.”
Fischer said she has learned so much from the BSA program and being a Scout. She’s currently studying leadership and management, which she said she wouldn’t have done were it not for her experience in scouting.
“I fell in love with the idea of leading and growing and helping others find who they want to be,” Fischer said.
The jamboree celebrated its new participants with the unveiling of an original bronze statue erected at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The 8-foot-high piece, titled Ascending Eagle, features a woman adorned with scouting badges and holding a torch. Wings extend from her backpack.
The statue, which is meant to honor and inspire past, current and future generations of female Scouts, was created by West Virginia artist Jamie Lester.
Special programs and events also are planned to recognize female Scouts, from a “Women in Scouting” booth that highlights the accomplishments of female Eagle Scouts and other leaders to a “Women of Character” seminar, designed to teach young women about leadership.
Sandy Melton, who is attending the jamboree with her Troop 123, became involved in scouting as a volunteer with her sons’ troop. She said she fell in love with the program but, as a woman, felt pushback initially.
“They were used to male troops, so putting a woman in the mix changes up the dynamic,” Melton said. “I have a great appreciation and understanding for the males and how difficult it can be to accept women. I truly get it.”
When women were allowed to join Scouts BSA, Melton said, she decided to become a Scout master and began her own all-girl troop. She has 24 Scouts, including four Eagle Scouts. She said she expects to have around seven more girls reach the rank of Eagle Scout next year.
“I have a little bit of mixed emotions about this, I think, because, for example, some of the troop numbers will say 123G. I’m not 123G, I’m Troop 123,” Melton said. “There’s a part of me that wants to drop, ‘we’re boys, we’re girls.’ We are just Scouts and let’s just embrace all of that.
“I mean, I appreciate that, in some ways, but I’m OK if that’s not there, either. I don’t want to be separated, and, sometimes, when we put too much emphasis on one thing, then we become a separate group. You know, men in scouting, women in scouting. [I’d] rather just be leaders in scouting, people in scouting.”
