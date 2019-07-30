National Science Foundation to make operating option for Green Bank permanent

An operating policy in effect for the Green Bank Observatory since November 2017 has been made permanent, following a Record of Decision filing made Tuesday by the National Science Foundation.
The NSF decision follows an Environmental Impact Study it ordered for the Pocahontas County observatory in 2016, in which four possible alternatives for the facility were identified. The options ranged from mothballing or even razing the facility to continuing to operate the observatory in collaboration with interested parties with reduced NSF funding.
In November 2017, the NSF announced that it favored the option calling for keeping the observatory open with assistance from collaborators and reduced financial aid from the NSF.
The call for the EIS followed a recommendation made during a funding crunch in 2012 by an NSF review committee that all funding for the Green Bank Observatory end by 2015.
Partnerships with collaborators outside the NSF have helped underwrite GBO’s operating costs for several years.
Project Breakthrough Listen has made a 10-year, $100 million commitment to the observatory for 20 percent of the Green Bank Telescope observation time for 10 years in its search of 100 galaxies for signs of alien technology. Other partners include the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves and West Virginia University.
According to a statement accompanying Tuesday’s Record of Decision, the NSF recognizes that “the scientific value of GBO remains high, as demonstrated by the capabilities of and demand for its premier instrument, the Green Bank Telescope. The GBT’s large collecting area and high sensitivity provide excellent response to point sources such as pulsars, extremely faint sources, extended emissions from comets, molecular clouds and distortions of the cosmic microwave background.”
Hundreds of scientists use the overbooked GBT annually “for research that spans virtually every field of modern astrophysics,” according to the statement.
The NSF currently provides about half of the observatory’s $14 million budget.
“Our focus looking forward is to ensure the GBO remains a competitive observatory well into the future, producing high quality science while maximizing access by the U.S. astronomy community,” said Karen O’Neil, director of the observatory.
O’Neil added that she is pleased the GBO will be “continuing our world class education educational programs,” including astronomy camps, classes and workshops for students from fourth grade through high school on topics ranging from star formation to pulsars.