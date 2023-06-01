Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20170914-gm-forest0001 (copy)
Buy Now

Kanawha State Forest’s CCC Snipe Trail, shown here, is one of the West Virginia trails where free, guided hikes are planned for National Trails Day on Saturday. The CCC Legacy Hike will follow a service road and the forest's CCC Snipe Trail past the site of Camp Kanawha, where Civilian Conservation Corps members lived while building the state forest's infrastructure from 1938 to 1944.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

Free, guided hikes, ranging from a moonlight stroll along the Greenbrier River Trail at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park to a walk exploring the legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps in Kanawha State Forest, will take place Saturday as part of West Virginia's observance of National Trails Day.

Coordinated by the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day hikes are held each year on the first Saturday in June to boost interest in, and use of, hiking trails on public lands. In addition to guided hikes, National Trails Day activities include volunteer trail stewardship events.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you