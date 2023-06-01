Free, guided hikes, ranging from a moonlight stroll along the Greenbrier River Trail at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park to a walk exploring the legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps in Kanawha State Forest, will take place Saturday as part of West Virginia's observance of National Trails Day.
Coordinated by the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day hikes are held each year on the first Saturday in June to boost interest in, and use of, hiking trails on public lands. In addition to guided hikes, National Trails Day activities include volunteer trail stewardship events.
Those taking part in West Virginia's National Trails Day events on Saturday are urged to wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes or boots and to bring drinking water. National Trails Day patches will be awarded to those completing hikes taking place in West Virginia State Parks and State Forests.
Saturday's lineup of West Virginia hikes includes:
• Kanawha State Forest — Meet at KSF Nature Center/Headquarters building at 9 a.m. for two events: A Civilian Conservation Corps Legacy Hike and an accessible, vehicle-assisted Old Growth Forest Tour.
The CCC Legacy Hike, led by Kanawha State Forest Foundation member Carl McLaughlin, will follow a service road and the forest's CCC Snipe Trail past the site of Camp Kanawha, where Civilian Conservation Corps members lived while building the state forest's infrastructure from 1938 to 1944.
The Old Growth Forest Tour, led by KSF staff and volunteers, will guide participants in vehicles to several areas in the 9,300-acre forest where patches of trees escaped the saw blade during early 20th Century timbering. Both events are expected to end by 11 a.m.
• Beech Fork State Park — Meet at 9 a.m. in the Lost Trail trailhead parking area, behind campsites 103 and 104 in the Moxley Camping Area, for a 3.5-mile, 2.5-hour loop hike on Lost Trail, led by park naturalist Terry Watkins. Hikers are required to bring water and wear boots or closed-toe shoes. Insect repellent is recommended. Hikers 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
• Chief Logan State Park — Meet at 10 a.m. at the Pickin' in the Park/Activities Building for a 4-mile hike on Coal Mine Trail led by the park's naturalist, Lauren Cole. The hike will include short stops at old mining sites and structures to learn more about the history of coal mining in the area, and at natural areas to see and learn about the flora and fauna of the area. The hike is expected to end by noon.
• Twin Falls State Park — Meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead parking area for the Horsepen Knob Trail for a 2.5-mile loop hike through forests and fields, involving some steep sections. Park Naturalist Ace England will guide the two-hour hike.
• Pipestem Resort State Park — Meet at 10 a.m. at the entrance to McKeever Lodge for a 3.5-mile hike along a section of the park's River Trail.
• Cedar Creek State Park — Meet park naturalist Della Moreland at 10 a.m. at the park headquarters building for a 2-mile hike on Park View Trail and Fisherman's Trail. The hike is expected to take about 90 minutes to complete.
• Cass Scenic Railroad State Park — Celebrate the last full moon of spring by meeting park Superintendent Marshall Markley at 8:30 p.m. at the Cass Company Store building, from which Markley will begin guiding a Strawberry Moon Hike covering about 3 miles on the Greenbrier River Trail.
• North Bend State Park — Meet park naturalist Destinee Williams at 10:30 a.m. at the park's Nature Center for a 90-minute hike on Nature Trail.
• Holly River State Park — Meet Master Naturalist Jane Birdsong at 10:45 a.m. on the porch of the state park's office building for a three-hour hike on Tramontaine Trail to an old Swiss homestead farm and a stop to admire one of the park's tallest and oldest trees. Hikers are urged to bring water and a lunch for a midday stop at the homestead farm. With rest stops and a lunch break added to hiking time, the event is expected to end by 3 p.m.
• New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will host a National Trails Day maintenance project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on the Long Point Trail. Volunteers are asked to meet park staffers at the Long Point Trail's trailhead parking area, where check-in will begin at 8:50 a.m.
Activities will include trimming and cutting vegetation, clearing leaves and other debris from drains and removing downed branches and other hazards. Gloves and hand tools will be provided, but volunteers should bring their own drinking water, lunch, bug spray and sunscreen. Volunteers may pre-register by contacting Katy Trent at katy_trent@partner.nps.gov.
