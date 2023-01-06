FRENCH CREEK -- While most bridges cost millions of dollars to design and build, West Virginia is home to at least two spans that took shape at no cost to taxpayers -- but required millions of years to complete.
The Natural Arch and Bridge Society includes two naturally occurring Mountain State spans in its listing of natural bridges in the United States.
An unnamed 100-foot-plus natural bridge near Left Hand in Roane County is among the region's longest, while a 30-foot stone span near French Creek in Upshur County is one of the nation's few natural bridges that carry traffic on a public road. Neither span is well-known outside its immediate vicinity.
Natural bridges are narrow, continuous archways of rock formed by erosion. In the eastern United States, they typically occur in sandstone or limestone formations that contain layers with differing levels of resistance to water penetration and weathering. Water penetration might be the result of contact from a flowing stream, or it might be the product of surface water percolating into or between the stone layers.
Many natural bridges formed in sandstone were once segments of cave-like rock shelter overhangs in which portions of the roof collapsed, leaving narrow, bridge-like segments intact.
While natural bridges might not be as abundant in West Virginia as they are in neighboring Ohio, where more than 80 can be found, or Kentucky, home to at least 50, the state's two sandstone spans listed by the Natural Arch and Bridge Society are unique.
While no official measurements have been recorded for the Roane County natural bridge, the few news accounts mentioning the span over the years have listed its length at 100 to 150 feet. A recent measurement of the span using an iPhone distance application indicated it was 128.5 feet long.
By comparison, the stone span that serves as the centerpiece of Virginia's Natural Bridge State Park south of Lexington is only 90 feet long, but towers 215 feet above the stream flowing beneath it, compared with a maximum height of about 25 feet for the Roane County bridge.
Henson's Arch, the featured attraction at Kentucky's Natural Bridge Resort State Park, is 78 feet long, while Rockbridge Natural Bridge, Ohio's longest, boasts a length of 50 feet.
Fern Bridge in eastern Kentucky's Carter Caves State Park is 110 feet long, while 154-foot-long Mantle Rock Natural Bridge near Joy, Kentucky, a few miles east of the Illinois border, is the longest natural bridge east of the Mississippi River, according to the Natural Arch and Bridge Society.
At 290 feet, Landscape Arch in Utah's Arches National Park is the nation's longest natural bridge.
The huge sandstone slab that forms the Roane County natural bridge spans a ravine through which a trickle of water passes on a 100-yard descent to Shaver Fork, a tributary of Left Hand Run.
The natural bridge once was incorporated into a road used to access a natural gas drilling site, according to a 1966 Sunday Gazette-Mail story by William Blizzard.
"The span is of massive sandstone, capable of bearing great weight," Blizzard wrote. "Something over a decade ago, a gas well was drilled in the area, and the heavy drilling machinery was carried over the bridge, which was made into a part of the gas-rigger's road."
The former haul road now serves as a trail leading occasional visitors to the natural bridge from a small parking area fronting the home of Janey Keylon, who owns the land adjacent to the site. At the parking area, a hand-carved sign points the way to the natural bridge, about a quarter mile down a gentle slope via a mowed trail that connects to the old road.
"It's a beautiful place," Keylon said. "The people who visit it seem to enjoy being there and help keep it clean. My only regret is not putting a book out for people to sign when they visit the bridge" to see where they come from and how they learned about the site.
Eighty miles east of the Roane County span, a natural bridge crossing Upshur County's Grassy Creek has been a part of the Virginia-West Virginia road system for the past 205 years.
According to state bridge inspection data, an average of 55 vehicles a day pass over Grassy Creek Bridge on State Secondary Route 11/4, also known as Natural Bridge Road, which stretches through the farmland between the West Virginia Wildlife Center at French Creek to the community of Evergreen and points east.
Located about 100 feet upstream of Grassy Creek's Confluence with Laurel Fork of French Creek, the bridge was incorporated into Virginia's road system in 1817 and remained in the West Virginia system following statehood in 1863. According to Deputy State Highway Engineer Greg Bailey, the natural bridge was augmented with a retaining wall and fill in its early days to allow it to accommodate traffic.
The 29.9-foot-long, 10-foot wide bridge received a "good" rating during its most recent safety inspection. The site is marked by a tiny "Natural Bridge" sign. A small pull-off area is available to those who spot the sign and want to take a closer look at the historic, or more accurately, prehistoric site.
Natural Bridge in Virginia is also among the few natural bridges used to carry modern-day traffic. It is a part of U.S. 11, which stretches from the New York-Quebec border to New Orleans.
To visit the Grassy Creek Natural Bridge from W.Va. 20 at the West Virginia Wildlife Center, follow Alexander-Helvetia Road east to Natural Bridge Road, then follow Natural Bridge Road to a small bridge over a mountain stream on which a tiny "Natural Bridge" sign is posted. Driving time is about five minutes.
To visit the Roane County natural bridge from Charleston, take Interstate 79 north to the Wallback exit, then follow W.Va. 36 north through Newton to the community of Left Hand. From Left Hand, continue north on W.Va. 36 for 2.7 miles to the top of a ridge and a left turn onto Vineyard Ridge Road. Follow Vineyard Ridge Road for 1.4 miles and make a left turn on Little Left Hand Road. Follow it for 0.3 miles, turn left on Natural Bridge-Gay Dye Road and follow it for 0.2 miles until a signboard with a hand pointing to "Natural Bridge" appears on the left, and pull into a driveway and small parking area. A mowed path facing the driveway leads to the state's largest natural bridge.