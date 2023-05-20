Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big Cove

The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia has purchased nearly 2,000 acres at the north end of the Canaan Valley.

 Courtesy photo

The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia has purchased a three-square-mile tract of land at the north end of Canaan Valley in an effort to protect the site's unique plant and wildlife habitat and ensure public access to hunting, fishing and other forms of outdoor recreation there.

The Big Cove tract, named for the large, bowl-shaped valley that extends southward from A-Frame Road to the northern boundary of Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, was acquired from Western Pocahontas Properties.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

