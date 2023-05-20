The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia has purchased a three-square-mile tract of land at the north end of Canaan Valley in an effort to protect the site's unique plant and wildlife habitat and ensure public access to hunting, fishing and other forms of outdoor recreation there.
The Big Cove tract, named for the large, bowl-shaped valley that extends southward from A-Frame Road to the northern boundary of Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, was acquired from Western Pocahontas Properties.
"Protection of Big Cove is a great complement to the larger development and recreation plans that are being worked on in the Davis-Thomas-Canaan Valley area," said Thomas Minney, director of The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia. "We believe this project helps ensure key natural areas are protected, while also allowing for the tract to be a part of the larger vision for trails, recreation and tourism."
Minney said he and members of his organization are committed to helping plan how to best manage Big Cove for conservation and recreation as part of the broader Canaan Valley-Dolly Sods landscape.
"Conservation and development can be done in complementary ways to continue to benefit Tucker County and its residents," he said.
The southern section of the Big Cove tract includes a portion of Canaan Valley's 8,400-acre wetland complex -- the largest in southern and central Appalachia. Big Cove's 1,971 acres provide additional habitat for the 585 plant and 288 animal species -- many of them rare -- found in the neighboring Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
Protection of the tract will ensure its continued role as a migration corridor and a refuge for plants and animals as they adapt to climate change, according to Minney.
Canaan Valley is home to a number of plant and animal species more commonly found in Maine or Canada, including balsam fir, cottongrass, woodcocks and fishers.
"West Virginia is truly wild and wonderful, and this beautiful landscape is home to unique forest, stream and wetland habitats, as well as popular hiking trails," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on Tuesday. "This purchase will promote outdoor recreation opportunities, including hunting and fishing, and boost tourism in Tucker County and across the state."
Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said he was pleased with The Nature Conservancy's purchase of the Big Cove tract, and pledged to "continue working to ensure West Virginia's public lands and wildlife habitats are protected for generations to come."
To date, The Nature Conservancy has protected more than 125,000 acres in West Virginia, including nearly 3,700 acres in the Canaan Valley-Dolly Sods area.
