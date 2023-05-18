Service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency escort the remains of U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Second Class Donald Robert McCloud to a hearse for their return home to West Virginia during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on May 11. McCloud was one of 429 crewmen killed aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma during the attack by the Japanese Empire on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack pulled the United States into World War II.
McCloud Pearl Harbor Hickam
SENIOR AIRMAN COLE YARDLEY | Courtesy U.S. Air Force via DVIDS
Rescue teams at work on the capsized hull of USS Oklahoma, seeking crew members trapped inside on Dec. 7, 1941. The remains of Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Donald McCloud, of Monaville, were recovered from the ship after the attack and now more than 80 years later will be laid to rest in his family's cemetery in Mingo County.
Naval History and Heritage Command | Courtesy photo
Service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency escort the remains of U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Second Class Donald Robert McCloud to a hearse for their return home to West Virginia during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on May 11. McCloud was one of 429 crewmen killed aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma during the attack by the Japanese Empire on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack pulled the United States into World War II.
McCloud Pearl Harbor Hickam
SENIOR AIRMAN COLE YARDLEY | Courtesy U.S. Air Force via DVIDS
Rescue teams at work on the capsized hull of USS Oklahoma, seeking crew members trapped inside on Dec. 7, 1941. The remains of Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Donald McCloud, of Monaville, were recovered from the ship after the attack and now more than 80 years later will be laid to rest in his family's cemetery in Mingo County.
Naval History and Heritage Command | Courtesy photo
On Dec. 6, 1941, Donald Robert McCloud met up with Joseph Triolo, a childhood friend from Logan County, at the U.S. Navy’s massive base at Pearl Harbor to watch the baseball team fielded by the battleship USS Oklahoma take on a challenger.
At the time, McCloud, a fire controlman second class, was a member of the Oklahoma’s crew, where his job was to help direct his ship’s giant 14-inch guns to the desired targets. Triolo, who earlier served aboard the Oklahoma with McCloud, had since transferred to the seaplane tender USS Tangier, also in port on the eve of the surprise Japanese attack on the Pacific Fleet port that catapulted America into World War II.
When the ball game ended, McCloud, then 21, suggested that he and Triolo snag a couple of beers before calling it a night, according to a 2008 Sunday Gazette-Mail article. When Triolo told his friend he was broke, McCloud loaned him $2. As the two men left the enlisted men’s club at the end of the evening, they parted ways, never to see each other again.
While Triolo survived the Dec. 7 attack and went on to live a long and productive life, McCloud was one of the 429 Oklahoma crewmen who perished that day. It took most of the next three years for the last of their remains to be recovered from their watery tomb. Many of them, like McCloud’s, would remain unidentified for the next 75 years.
But Triolo never forgot his boyhood friend.
“If money spends in heaven, I’ll repay the $2,” he said in a 2008 Sunday Gazette-Mail article.
In a 2016 Chicago Tribune article about new DNA technology that was allowing more of the Oklahoma crew’s remains to be identified, Triolo, then 96, was interviewed about his hopes that the new testing would make it possible to identify McCloud, “one of his closest friends, who followed his lead to enlist in the Navy in 1937.”
Triolo and his brother, John, grew up in the Cherry Tree community, a short distance from McCloud’s hometown of Monaville, according to McCloud’s nephew, Fred McCloud of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The brothers both enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the Oklahoma, and, while home on leave, so impressed McCloud with their experiences that he enlisted at age 17. After he completed basic training, McCloud requested sea duty, preferably aboard the Oklahoma. The Navy granted his request.
John Triolo remained on the Oklahoma until November 1941, when he was transferred to an aviation maintenance school in Virginia.
Fred McCloud said he was not quite 5 years old when news of the Pearl Harbor attack arrived at the Monaville home of his grandparents, Anderson and Dicie McCloud.
“I don’t remember a lot about that day, but I do remember that they were really upset,” he said on Thursday. “They knew he was on the Oklahoma when the attack happened.”
McCloud’s battleship was struck by at least five torpedoes released by Japanese aircraft during the early morning raid, breaching the warship’s hull and causing it to roll and capsize before its crew had a chance to respond to the attack.
Many, including McCloud, died in compartments below the Oklahoma’s main deck. The last of their bodies were recovered in June 1944, but the remains of 388 members of the battleship’s crew, including McCloud’s, remained unidentified for decades and were buried as unknowns.
But in 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency launched a new program in which the agency’s scientists sought out family members for DNA reference samples to compare with the as-yet unidentified remains. By 2021, all but 32 of the Oklahoma’s dead had been identified.
This week, 85 years after he left West Virginia to join the Navy, McCloud will return to his home state. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan. Burial with military rites will follow, performed by U.S. Navy personnel, at the McCloud Family Cemetery on Everal Tomblin Drive, East Fork of Twelvepole Creek, near Dingess in Mingo County. The public is invited to attend both events.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has “done an outstanding job of identifying all the remains and keeping the families informed throughout the process,” said Fred McCloud, who supplied the DNA sample used to identify his uncle’s remains.
“We’re excited,” he said, “that, after all this time, we’ll be able to bury my uncle next to his parents.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive