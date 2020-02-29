Neighbor to neighbor: Lessons from south of the border, and a chance to help

Victor Urecki has an image he can’t get out of his head.
“On the table there was this young Mayan woman,” he said recently, about a month after returning from an emotional trip to Guatemala.
In his mind’s eye, he can still see her remains on the sterile examining room table — not unlike countless images of Holocaust victims.
“Based on the pelvic bone, they think she was pregnant,” Urecki said.
The charred pile of bones, exhumed from a mass grave along with the remains of roughly 1,000 others, is the only evidence of her life some 20, 30 or maybe 40 years ago.
It is also evidence of a particularly brutal death.
“She was young. She was living in a village with her family. And then she was just taken out one night along with everybody else,” he said.
In the midst of a 36-year civil war pitting the U.S.-backed Guatemalan security forces against indigenous people and others, villagers were sometimes forced to dig their own burial pit before everyone was shot. Men, women and children alike.
“And then they burned everybody,” all the bodies at once, said Urecki.
It’s likely her entire family was killed at the same time, in the same way — there’s no one to compare DNA with, or claim what’s left of her.
Whoever she was, though, the world knows a little more about just what happened to her: Forensic investigators say there’s no bullet wound, no entry point on the young woman’s remains.
“So they think she wasn’t ...” Urecki’s words trailed off as he struggled to explain.
“She might have been alive when she was burned.”
•••
West Virginians have far more in common with the young woman than they might expect, said Urecki, the rabbi and spiritual leader at Charleston’s B’nai Jacob Synagogue.
And they can play an important role in keeping such an atrocity from ever happening again, he added.
“We talk about love, love your neighbor. And when we think of neighbors, I think our first impulse is, West Virginians or other Americans. Really, neighbors are human beings,” Urecki said.
“I think West Virginians, if they hear about the story of what happened to Guatemala, they care. Just like so many West Virginians care about what happened to the Jewish people.”
But, like many of his neighbors, Urecki admits he had no real, practical knowledge of the civil war in Guatemala or the genocide that occurred there. He was more focused on human rights at the United States-Mexican border.
Already active in immigration and refugee resettlement in Charleston, he journeyed to the border with Mexico last September to see conditions for himself, and to better understand why people were taking such great risks and coming to America in such great numbers.
It wasn’t for the money, he said. Or opportunity. Mostly, it was security.
“I never met anybody on the southern border that said, ‘Boy, America, free health care.’ Not a single person said that,” Urecki said with a grim laugh.
“Every single person said they were afraid for their children’s lives. They were afraid that one day, the military will be coming, the government would come to their homes and Mom and Dad are gone. Those were the fears.”
A 2017 Pew Research Center report found many of those seeking refuge in the United States are from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, because the situation in their homelands is so desperate.
Back home in Charleston, Urecki still had little practical knowledge of conditions on the ground in places like Guatemala, but his activism attracted the attention of the American Jewish World Service, an advocacy organization devoted to promoting human rights and fighting poverty around the globe.
At the end of January, Urecki joined other Jewish spiritual leaders from across the country in Guatemala as part of an AJWS fellowship. The idea: for fellows to learn how America’s foreign policy impacts human rights violations and injustices around the world, and then to use their own influential networks to effect positive changes through U.S. policy.
“AJWS works in 19 countries. 500 different organizations — 20, I think, in Guatemala. They work with grassroots efforts to try to change the situation on the ground for the people there,” he said.
•••
A three-hour plane ride from Atlanta, Guatemala’s misty, mountainous terrain resembles West Virginia. The warmth and compassion of its residents, many of them struggling with poverty and health care, food insecurity and lack of opportunity, also felt familiar.
“They have some of the best coffee in the world,” Urecki said, sipping a cup of coffee and pausing for a moment to savor the flavor.
“We went to a small farming family that produced this coffee. They’re independent growers, really. And they took us into their homes. Their homes are so modest. But they’d make the coffee, you know, and they roast it. The people didn’t have a lot, but they shared with us. They don’t know strangers, despite the fact that they’ve been mistreated by so many people.”
That, too, reminded him of West Virginia.
But decades after the Holocaust, Urecki was dismayed to learn about the extent of violence so close to home.
“I came in with a profound ignorance of Guatemala and Guatemalan history. I was not aware that from 1960 to 1996, there was a 36-year internal conflict that left over 200,000 indigenous Mayan people murdered,” he said.
As a Jewish leader who has long advocated for the world to remember the lessons of the Holocaust, the genocide in Guatemala was a particularly painful discovery.
“I, as a Jew, talk about what happened to my people. But, you know, [Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor] Elie Wiesel always reminded us ... that genocide can happen again and again. And he spoke about how we really didn’t learn our lessons from the Holocaust, because ‘never again’ continues to occur throughout the world,” said Urecki.
It was shocking to learn that ‘never again’ could happen on the same continent, such a short distance from the country he and his parents immigrated to when he was a boy.
“And I think what hit close to home for me was, here was a neighboring country, Guatemala, where 200,000 people were murdered. And, you know, 83 percent of them were indigenous Mayans and to show how ignorant I was, I didn’t realize there was a Mayan civilization still. I thought that was for the history books.
“And yet we met people who not only lost loved ones, but are still trying to find loved ones. They’ve been massacred. And in much the same fashion that you saw what happened to Jews during World War II, where they were forced from small villages. The government’s attempt to put down rebellion, they were taken into a field, forced to dig a pit, and they were shot and they were burned.”
He paused.
“I had no idea,” Urecki said.
He can’t change the past, he said. But he can play a role in preventing such crimes in the future.
•••
The civil war ended in 1996 with a peace accord. It called for more equitable distribution of land in Guatemala, and for holding those responsible accountable. Now, 24 years later, multiple human rights groups say those ideals are still a long way off.
A 2019 report from Human Rights Watch found efforts to prosecute corruption and abuse in Guatemala was “at risk due to serious obstruction from the government.” Amnesty International also found last year that “attacks against human rights defenders persisted, including smear campaigns, criminalization and killings.”
And in the past several days, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei signed into law new rules that increase government oversight of nonprofit groups operating in the country — some of them the very groups AJWS and Urecki met with, who are working so hard to bring justice to suffering people in Guatemala.
“There is continued aggression against the indigenous populations. The government continues to take land. There are people that want to hold people accountable, but when they speak up too loudly, they’re considered terrorists,” said Urecki.
The people of West Virginia can help, he said.
Senate Bill 716, the Guatemala Rule of Law Accountability Act, and its Congressional counterpart, House Resolution 1630, calls for U.S. sanctions against those engaged in corruption and obstruction.
The idea, said Urecki, is to “hold the country’s leaders accountable to its people.”
And the hope, he said, “is that we have America using its foreign policy and leveraging its strength. That we have Americans using their foreign policy to speak out and speak in favor of human rights.”
“We have a voice. Guatemala does get aid from the United States and countries want to work with us. So if we make it known that these issues have to change, those governments are on notice.”
In the coming weeks, Urecki will be speaking out to religious and civic groups, to his fellow West Virginians in general, to encourage them to call their members of Congress and ask them to support the act.
“It takes about 30 seconds. You’d be surprised how that how impactful that is,” he said.
He and other AJWS fellows will be in Washington next month, advocating for passage of the act.
“One of the things they’re going to say is, ‘Is it just one person or are people interested?,’ ” he said. “And if people are not interested in an issue, chances are very likely that our senators and our members of Congress will say, you know, ‘It’s not that important to West Virginians.’ ”
Urecki said he believes it is important to West Virginians. Or it will be, once they understand what’s happened in the past — and what’s happening still today.
“I still will see, for the rest of my life, the skull of that young Mayan woman. She had a face. She had a name. That could have been my mother. It could have been my daughters.
“That’s one of us.”