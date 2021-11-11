With 1,033 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, West Virginia’s active cases are continuing to inch up as state leaders warn of a possible winter surge.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 6,484 active cases Thursday, an increase of 369 from Wednesday. Eighteen additional COVID-19 associated deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 4,610.
COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 529, with 183 of those patients receiving care in an intensive care unit. Nearly half of those in an ICU -- 91 patients -- were on ventilators Thursday.
Nearly 73% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Of those in intensive care, 84% are unvaccinated. Eighty-eight percent of patients on ventilators have not been vaccinated.
Almost 50% of eligible West Virginians -- 840,935 residents over 5 years old -- are fully vaccinated against the virus. As of Thursday, 697 doses have been given to children in that age group. Cabell County leads the state in the number of doses administered to children under 11, with 124 doses -- nearly 18% of the total distributed. Kanawha County has administered 104 doses to children 5-11.
Only 48,893 booster doses have been administered, making up less than 6% of people fully vaccinated. Boosters help people improve their immunity against the virus and help prevent more serious infection if someone does contract it. They are available to people 18 and older who received two doses of an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) 6 months previously, or the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine two months before.
There are 34 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in 22 counties, per the dashboard.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a walk-up clinic from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Wagging Tales & Nitro Ales event in downtown Nitro, featuring flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines for both adults and children.
To find a vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov. For information about the vaccine, call 1-800-232-0233.