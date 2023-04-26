Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Starting this week, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will issue driver’s licenses and identification cards with a new look and design that matches the state’s tourism branding.

The new design features a background of West Virginia's historic New River Gorge Bridge in the nation’s newest National Park: the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The Almost Heaven tourism mark is also included on the back of each card.

Recommended for you