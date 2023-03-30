An Elkview building that once saw tombstones sold from its confines has been resurrected to serve a tasty purpose.
Mouth-wateringly savory smells now waft up in the afternoon air from the newly dubbed The Swine Barrel, the latest barbecue joint to join Kanawha County's flavor portfolio from within the tiny, black and white building across from the Elk Shopping Plaza.
Since September, the building has been quietly cleaned up and renovated, with dozens of headstones removed from the yard by a couple of high school sweethearts from Herbert Hoover High, who hope to be serving up smoked goodness to their friends and neighbors for a long time.
"I'm honored to be here. It's a very busy area. This little spot here in Elkview has always been busy. You got the shopping plaza. You got this barbershop that's been here since like '62. It's a staple of the community also," said Elkview native and co-owner Justin Teel. "It's pretty neat to have a part of the community that's been here so long and bring it back to life."
The little building now sporting a light and homey vibe dates back to 1964 and has, over the years, seen the sale of everything from ice cream to pizza, jewelry repair services and, yes, tombstones.
The husband and wife duo of Justin and Ciara Teel are now attempting to etch their own chapter into Elkview's history, cooking up sausage balls, smoked takes on deviled eggs and mac 'n' cheese, cornbread salad, and a variety of classic smoked meats spiced up with their own signature rub.
"We've got good unique food, our menu is very wide open," Justin said. "There's some things on there that people have never heard of and it's a different taste."
But before they could get cooking, the couple first had to deal with the stones, which they donated to Winfield's spooky seasonal attraction, Fear on the Farm.
"They were 250, 300 pounds a piece. I told them these are head stones, they're not foot stones, these are headstones," Justin said with a laugh, recalling moving about 50. "They're the real deal."
Even with the heavy lifting involved in breathing new life into the small space, it turned out to be a cozy and pleasant fit for the food-passionate couple, a firefighter and first-grade teacher who find themselves constantly experimenting with new dishes in their free time.
The new dine-in and carry-out restaurant marks the couple's first foray back into the fire of food service since running a catering company together about 15 years ago. But their flame has been burning since their school days, long before they got the smoker up and running.
"Typical cheerleader-football player scenario. We're kind of that whole fairy tale, I guess you would say that came true for us," Ciara said. "We started school in August, and we were together by September and been together since."
"She keeps me in line. She keeps me on track is what she does. I'm scatterbrained," Justin said with a laugh. "I'm very just go with the wind and roll with it. That's just the nature of me."
Justin is the kind of guy who built his first homemade smoker to replace a smaller one he'd dubbed R2-D2. The homemade smoker was built from a 55-gallon drum base using parts he'd accumulated during the couple's travels.
"I'm the one that makes the check-off list. That's the teacher in me," Ciara added with a smile, while continuing her diligent work slicing and rolling some of the day's ingredients into shape.
With the help of their two children and a nephew, the Teels hope to build a community gathering place. It's an end they hope to further with the eventual addition of an outdoor eating area and daily dinner specials to come in April.
"We love meeting new people. We like going to the little mom-and-pop places that have different things, that aren't like the chain restaurants," Ciara said. "We kind of thought, let's bring that to Elkview and make a little hidden gem in our town."
If the rush on their informal opening day on Wednesday was any indication, The Swine Barrel has a good run with a new generation of Elkview locals ahead of it.
"Swine Loin is what I want to try. I come to down Dairy Queen a good bit and, as far as I remember, it's been an empty building, so, as far as putting something here, I think it's a good thing," said Nick Devaney, of Cross Lanes. "I think it'll do good. It's a good spot and good people run this place, so I'm sure it'll do well."
"Opening this place gives everyone here a story with the building," Justin said. "To see it go from being just unoccupied and grow from the weeds and the tombstones."
The Swine Barrel is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays.