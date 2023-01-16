Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Swag stands for the “stuff we all get” at union conventions, events, meetings and new member orientations. It comes in many forms: pens, stickers, buttons, keychains and pretty much anything else where a union logo can fit.

These small, seemingly innocuous, items carry a greater weight than anyone would imagine. In the right context, usually an organizing context, union swag holds power.

Tags

Recommended for you