Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GREEN BANK -- Jay Rockefeller described the first time he laid eyes on the tract of Pocahontas County land where he would later build a family retreat as "love at first sight."

The new owners of the getaway built to foster quality time for the former West Virginia governor and U.S. senator and his family share that sentiment.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you