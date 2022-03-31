American Medicines Company, a newly public pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, announced plans Thursday to open a medications manufacturing site in West Virginia, a move predicted to create at least 500 high tech jobs.
“We'll be focused on manufacturing and developing critical medications for chronic disease,” AMC chairwoman Crystal Mersh said during an interview on HD Media's live streaming news show, Outside the Echo Chamber.
“Once we're commercialized and in full production ... we'll be able to employ a broad variety of people. And also because we have backgrounds in the pharmaceutical business, we'll be able to train them ourselves. We don't need to be in Research Triangle Park where everybody's got a PhD. We'll be looking for a broad variety of skill sets from, what I would say, more technical operators to laboratory analysts, management, back office people, all sorts of jobs.”
Mersh, a native of Calhoun County who has a chemistry degree from Fairmont State University and is the president and cofounder of global pharmaceutical consulting firm Quality Executive Partners, said the new company will focus on producing generic, critical medications for chronic medical issues including heart disease, thyroid disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure and more.
She estimated as much as 95% of those medications currently in use in the United States are produced overseas.
“Our vision is to bring this manufacturing back to the U.S., manufacture drugs that will be used by Americans, for Americans” at a reasonable cost, said Mersh.
She made the formal announcement to a crowd of attendees at the West Virginia Chamber's Women's Leadership Summit at The Greenbrier resort Thursday morning.
A former employee of multiple pharmaceutical firms including Mylan, which closed its site in Morgantown a few years ago, she would not confirm plans for a specific site.
Mersh also predicted it would take 24-36 months to get the new site up and running.
Maria Young is the features editor. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.