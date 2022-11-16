Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charlie Sellers

Charles Sellars is the newly named superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. He was the superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and is expected to start at New River Gorge in January.

 Courtesy photo

Charles Sellars, the current superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, has been named superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke announced her selection of Sellars as the superintendent of the nation's newest national park unit last week. He is expected to begin work at his new assignment in January.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you