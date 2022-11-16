Charles Sellars is the newly named superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. He was the superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and is expected to start at New River Gorge in January.
Charles Sellars, the current superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, has been named superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke announced her selection of Sellars as the superintendent of the nation's newest national park unit last week. He is expected to begin work at his new assignment in January.
"Charlie has the steady, consistent leadership that will continue to guide this national park to a bright future," said Vietzke. "His extensive experience in facilities management, preservation and working with park partners will guide him as the park continues to serve visitors from West Virginia and across the country."
Sellars was named superintendent at Cumberland Gap in 2019, following a five-year term as superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site in Georgia. Prior assignments include brief stints as acting superintendent of Canaveral National Seashore in Florida, Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Georgia and Fort Donelson National Battlefield and Cemetery in Tennessee.
Sellars began his career with the National Park Service in 1985 as a temporary engineering draftsman at Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, and later worked as a district maintenance mechanic supervisor for the Parkway. He went on to serve as chief of facility management at Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee. and the Outer Banks National Parks Group in North Carolina.
"Being born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains gives me a great appreciation for the culture that is very much a part of southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge Region," Sellars said, adding that he felt honored to have been selected as the park's new superintendent.
