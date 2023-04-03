Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Overlooking the New River in Raleigh County, Irish Mountain was an outdoor playground for years for James Word and his family.

Word’s father and one of his uncles went in together to purchase 963 acres of property on the mountain in the 1970s. Growing up, Word and his cousin hunted deer and grouse in the dense forest and fished the plentiful waters.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you