ELKINS -- After providing shelter for orphans and the elderly for more than a century, the Grand Lodge of West Virginia Odd Fellows Home will soon be filling a new role.
The 137-room building, perched on a grassy knoll just south of Elkins, is up for sale through an online auction now in progress and scheduled to end Thursday night. Kaufman Realty and Auctions of West Virginia in Bridgeport is handling the sale.
Vacant since 2018, the historic building and an adjacent 22-acre tract fronting the Tygart Valley River sold for $1.39 million through a similar auction last year. The successful bidder reportedly had planned to develop an RV park on the riverfront tract while refining re-use plans for the building, but a right-of-way issue derailed the project, paving the way for the current auction.
In the auction now underway, the giant Odd Fellows Home and a 17.5-acre tract surrounding it make up one parcel, while the 22-acre tract, a 71-acre parcel consisting mainly of pasture across Georgetown Road from the home, and an adjacent 14.6-acre parcel are all being sold separately.
The West Virginia Odd Fellows Home opened in 1910 following a two-year construction blitz funded by members of the fraternal organization from across the state. At that time, Odd Fellows membership in the state totaled more than 22,000.
The Odd Fellows began as a workers' mutual aid group with members pledging to "visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphaned." In the decades that followed the end of the Civil War, an era of industrialization arrived with full force in America years before most government aid programs had been put in place. The Odd Fellows and Masons led other U.S. fraternal groups in helping provide a safety net for widows, orphans and the elderly.
The Odd Fellows flourished during this 50-year period, referred to by some historians as the "golden age of fraternalism." In 1896, the World Almanac listed the Odd Fellows as the largest of all fraternal organizations.
With completion of the state IOOF home at Elkins in September 1910, West Virginia became one of 39 states to would build at least one residential facility serving elderly or in-need members of the fraternal group or their orphaned or widowed dependents.
"You and I know the cardinal principles of our order are 'truth, friendship, brotherly love and charity," said IOOF member and former U.S. Senator Henry Gassaway Davis during the dedication ceremony for the Elkins home. "These principles have all been exemplified by the building of this home we have here."
The three-story, 50,000-square-foot building included 99 bedrooms, 21 shared bathrooms, a huge dining hall with an industrial-sized kitchen and bakery, and a memorabilia-filled meeting hall for the fraternal organization. On the grounds surrounding the home, a three-bay garage and a large pond filled with lily pads and equipped with a gazebo-covered viewing area were built.
In its first year of operation, 210 seniors and orphans lived in the home. Some of the food for the home was raised in gardens and on the more than 120 acres of farmland surrounding it, where orphan residents learned the basics of farming.
The state Odd Fellows organization spent $132,378 to build and furnish the home, worth more than $3.6 million in 2022 dollars.
Dozens of people took advantage of the opportunity to walk through the historic home during an Aug. 18 open house sponsored by Kaufman Realty and Auctions.
With a new roof, bunker-thick walls and rock-solid foundations, "the building is solid," said auctioneer/realtor Andrew Yoder, who greeted guests from as far away as Texas who took part in the event. "it could be used as an assisted living facility or for apartments or as a wedding venue," he said.
"I think it would make a great church retreat," said Patrick Blake of Buckhannon, one of the attendees, who said he planned to take part in bidding for the structure.
Since the building lies outside the city limits of Elkins and is not part of a historical district, there are no zoning laws to restrict its development, Yoder observed.
However, with 18- to 20-foot ceilings and 50,000 square feet of space, the building's gas furnace requires about $2,100 per month in fuel to provide adequate winter heat, according to Yoder.
As of Friday, the high bid for the property on Kaufman Realty's online auction was $205,000.