Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ELKINS -- After providing shelter for orphans and the elderly for more than a century, the Grand Lodge of West Virginia Odd Fellows Home will soon be filling a new role.

The 137-room building, perched on a grassy knoll just south of Elkins, is up for sale through an online auction now in progress and scheduled to end Thursday night. Kaufman Realty and Auctions of West Virginia in Bridgeport is handling the sale.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you