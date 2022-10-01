ITMANN -- Thinking big was never a problem for Isaac T. Mann.
That fact is reflected in his construction of what the Society of Architectural Historians describes as "the state's most imposing company store and one of its most unusual buildings" to serve as the headquarters and community hub for the Wyoming County coal town he created here early in the 20th century.
The 20,480-square-foot building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is up for sale.
Perched on a rise overlooking the Guyandotte River, the town was named in honor of Mann, its founder and one of the few West Virginia-born coal operators to become a millionaire in the decades following the opening of the state's southern coalfields.
Born on a farm at Fort Springs, Greenbrier County, Mann began his business career in 1889 by serving a brief apprenticeship as a teller at his father's Alderson bank. By the early 1890s, Mann had signed on with the Bank of Bramwell in Mercer County, then poised to become the financial hub for the newly opened Pocahontas Coalfield.
Mann started out as a clerk for the Bramwell bank but quickly worked his way up the rungs of the management ladder, becoming president by the end of the 1890s.
In 1901, Mann traveled to New York, where he met face-to-face with J.P. Morgan to pitch a plan for Morgan to finance the purchase of coal leases from the Norfolk & Western Railroad to assure continued mine development in the Pocahontas Coalfield. For his part, Morgan would be assured delivery of coal and coke to power steel mils that were part of his newly created U.S. Steel Corporation.
Less than 10 minutes into the meeting, Morgan agreed to the terms of the 38-year-old West Virginian's proposal.
In the years that followed, Mann became president of Pocahontas Fuel Company and acquired banks, hotels, real estate, mines and lumber mills with holdings stretching from Chicago and New York to Miami and Mexico City.
In 1923, the Pocahontas Steamship Company, a coal transport subsidiary of Pocahontas Fuel, named one of its Norfolk-New England coal freighters the S.S. Isaac T. Mann in the Greenbrier County native's honor. Two years earlier, Mann's daughter Alice served as the sponsor during the launch ceremony for the battleship USS West Virginia.
In 1916, under Mann's leadership, Pocahontas Fuel began developing a drift mine above the south shore of the Guyandotte River a short distance west of Mullens. By 1918, the mine was producing coal, and more than 100 pre-cut frame homes for miners and their families had been assembled on a hillside across the river from the mine portal. The company also built a church and theater, two company stores and separate elementary schools for white and Black students in accordance with Jim Crow policies of the era.
As the mine increased production and the community grew, Mann saw the need for a larger, more permanent company store building that would also house Pocahontas Fuel Company's corporate office. In 1923, he hired Bluefield architect Alex B. Mahood, a graduate of the prestigious Ecole Des Beaux Arts in Paris, to design the structure.
By that time, Mahood, then one of the most prominent architects in the region, had designed such buildings as the 12-story West Virginia Hotel and the Commercial Bank Building in Bluefield as well as Pocahontas Fuel company stores at Jenkinjones and Switchback in McDowell County. His later works include designing Boreman Hall and the Creative Arts Center at West Virginia University.
In 1923, Mann's wealth was estimated to be at least $18 million -- equivalent to more than $277 million today -- making the estimated $350,000 cost of the new company store complex at Itmann relatively inconsequential.
Stonemasons newly arrived from Italy were hired to cut blocks of sandstone from a cliff across the Guyandotte from the construction site. The blocks were lowered down the hillside and hauled across the river, where they were assembled to form the new building -- a process that took more than two years to complete.
The structure opened in 1925. It was unique to the region in a number of ways.
Its use of hand-cut stone as the primary construction medium was a departure from the wood-frame or brick company store buildings then favored by coal operators.
Its size was an anomaly. The building's two large two-story wings, each fronted by parapeted gable ends, were connected by an open-sided arcade. The north wing contained the coal company's offices along with a post office, poolroom, barber shop and doctor's office. The south wing housed the company store with retail space on each floor.
The Society of Architectural Historians' entry for the building described it not only as the most imposing structure of its type in the state but as a "strange, brooding monster of a building" with "rugged, quarry faced sandstone walls [that] seemingly begrudge the few windows cut into them." The fortress-like edifice projected "an impregnable air that its open arcade fails to assuage," the entry concluded.
Like other coal company stores at the time, the Itmann Company Store became the center of social and commercial activity in the community. Benches built into the open arcade connecting the two giant wings of the structure accommodated relaxation and conversation. Public notices and work assignments were posted on slate blackboards placed along the breezeway.
Shortly after the new company store opened, telephone service arrived in Itmann, even before it was available in the county seat of Pineville. The town's population grew to about 1,200, mine productivity was high and Mann's net worth approached the $80 million mark.
But by the end of 1928, just three years after the giant company store opened, a decision was made to close the Itmann mine. Buyers sought a cleaner-burning product, available at other mines, that would have required a major investment in processing equipment to keep the Wyoming County mine in production.
The stock market crash of 1929 wiped out most of Mann's financial empire. The Great Depression that followed claimed what remained. The man once considered the richest person in the town of Bramwell, home of 14 coal millionaires during its heyday, died of a heart attack in his Washington, D.C., home in 1932.
The company store remained open through the 1930s, though most of its customers were employees of the Virginian Railroad, which occupied the coal company housing after the mine was closed.
In 1948, advancements in coal cleaning technology and mine mechanization, along with an upturn in coal demand, prompted Pocahontas Fuel to prepare the Itmann mine for reopening. A $10 million upgrade, which included construction of one of the two largest coal preparation plants in North America at the time, got underway the following year. That work was followed by renovations to coal company housing and the company store.
The mine resumed production in 1951, and by 1954, with a workforce of 1,350 miners, it was the state's top producer and the 10th most productive mine in the nation. More than 2 million tons of coal were extracted from the mine annually through the end of the 1950s.
The mine's ownership eventually changed to Island Creek Coal, which continued to work the mine until the mid-1980s, when the mine was closed and the store abandoned, with many residents of the coal town following suit.
Billy Wayne Bailey, a former state senator from Wyoming County whose mother once worked as a bookkeeper at the company store, bought the building in the late 1980s.
After a portion of the former company store was used as a homeless shelter for several years in the 1990s, Bailey consulted with an architect and came up with a plan to convert the building's former office wing into a 16-room inn with a coffee shop and convenience store. The proposed venue was intended to cater to visitors riding the nearby Hatfield-McCoy Trail system.
The 1990 nomination form for the structure's listing on the National Register of Historic Places notes that while neglect and vandalism have taken a toll on the building, "its stonework, the most impressive feature of the building, is still sound, and the integrity of the building has not been undermined."
That assessment remains valid, according to David Sibray of Lewisburg's Foxfire Realty, who is handling the sale of the property.
"It's going to take a lot of money and work to bring it back," he said, "but there are historic preservation grants and tax credits available" to ease that burden.
The company store no longer is as isolated as it was, Sibray observed.
"The Coalfields Expressway is only a mile and a half away, making it a 25-minute drive from here to Beckley and the turnpike," he said.
The work-from-home revolution spawned during the pandemic "has shown you can work from anywhere, creating a new audience of potential buyers we've never had before -- people who want to get out and work from places where they want to be."
The 1.75-acre Itmann Company Store complex is listed at $499,000.
Meanwhile, Consol Energy is preparing to reopen the mine that spawned the coal town and company store. A job fair is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Mullens for prospective workers at the Itmann No. 5 mine.