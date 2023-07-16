Years before the first motor vehicle was produced, the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch began delivering the news to customers across the Kanawha Valley and the Tri-State region.
Through coverage of breaking news, politics, health, sports and life here in our communities, both of HD Media’s daily publications have remained steadfastly committed to educating and entertaining readers for more than a century.
It’s with your support and patronage that we’ve been able to bring you the most important local news of the day. Our commitment to being the leading news provider for this region has not changed, but the way people consume news has.
Today, the communities we serve are different. Just as the landscape of downtown Huntington and Charleston has evolved and grown, so too have the newspapers that cover these hidden gems.
Most readers have shifted their consumption to a digital product, reading content as soon as it’s available online or as it fits into their busy schedules. Further, outside forces such as changes to advertising trends and increased newsprint costs have negatively affected our print business model.
HD Media realizes that many of our readers still prefer and enjoy a printed newspaper — I do, too. Daily, we strive to balance the demands of print and digital readers while keeping our cost to you in line.
With this in mind, we will be making changes to the weekend editions of both the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch.
Beginning Aug. 5, both the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch will produce a new, combined weekend edition for each newspaper.
On Saturday mornings, customers will wake up to an enhanced version of the Saturday and Sunday products they’ve come to love. These new papers will be larger than any we produce during the week, and will include the best of both the Saturday and Sunday editions.
Think of it like getting your Sunday paper delivered a day earlier — you’ll now have an extra day to relax and read all of the content you enjoy, whether that’s the award-winning journalism our papers are known for or the comics.
We’ll have more to say about what you can look forward to seeing in the new weekend editions as we get closer to bringing you the first issue.
On Sundays, the Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch will continue to deliver all the latest news and sports through our websites — wvgazettemail.com and herald-dispatch.com — and on our mobile apps.
We’ll also be launching a brand new, Sunday-only newsletter that delivers those top stories — and more — directly to your email inbox in a neat, convenient package. We’ll be sharing more information on how you can sign up to receive that soon.
And I’m pleased to announce the return of the popular e-edition on Monday mornings. The e-edition — a digital version of the traditional print newspaper — will highlight the weekend’s top stories along with the comics, puzzles and TV listings our readers crave.
Rest assured, we are not alone in making this change. Across the industry, most newspapers have moved to five days of print — or less. In fact, the Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch were the last newspapers in West Virginia still producing a printed product six days each week.
Nostalgically, I would like to have a thick, ad-supported newspaper printed every day of the week that went out to every home in the entire state. Yet those times — due to changing readership habits — are a thing of the past.
Instead, you’re probably reading this article online — most likely on a smartphone or other device. Readers’ habits have changed, and HD Media must change in order to meet that demand. While the way in which we reach you might change, one thing never will — our commitment to providing you with the best local news coverage in West Virginia.
