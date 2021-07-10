Nitro police are adding a Tesla Model 3 to their fleet.
The city purchased the electric vehicle for approximately $40,000. A Winfield company is fitting the vehicle with a radio, lights and siren.
The department primarily purchases Ford Expeditions for $37,000 apiece. Fuel costs for gasoline-powered cruisers run $5,700 annually. The cost to charge the Tesla over six years is expected to total $13,000, Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said.
“So we’re looking at potentially just in fuel savings enough to pay for the car over six years,” Casebolt said.
The city should know within six months or so if those projections are correct, he said.
“If we’re seeing the fuel savings that were expecting, if we’re getting the performance out of the vehicle that we expect, then we’ll be purchasing more,” Casebolt said.
Casebolt said he expects “half the value back” from a resale of the vehicle later.
“We put it out there, we’ll be able to sell it for $20,000 or more,” Casebolt said. “That car is going to easily pay for itself.
“Plus they’re high-performance vehicles. [They] go zero to 60 [mph] in 3.1 seconds. They are safe vehicles. They are low-maintenance vehicles.”
Teslas are gaining traction among police. The New York Police Department recently added a Model 3. The Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department added Tesla cruisers in late 2019. Police also are driving Teslas in Fremont, California; Spokane, Washington; and Westport, Connecticut, according to a story in the New Republic.
Nitro police Chief Chris Fleming said he spoke with police representatives in Bargersville, Indiana, where the agency’s fleet includes four Teslas. Fleming said he expected to hear complaints about Teslas, but the department “sang their praises.” In his research, Fleming said, he hasn’t found another West Virginia police department using Teslas.
“Everything I’ve seen up to this point, it looks pretty promising,” the chief said.
Fleming said he doesn’t know how much it will cost to outfit the Tesla as squad car, though he doesn’t expect it to vary greatly from a gas-powered vehicle. Police in Bargersville told the New Republic the outfitting cost totaled $11,000 for their first Tesla cruiser. Installing a charging station will cost about $3,000, Casebolt said.
Nitro typically budgets for the purchase of three police vehicles each year, Casebolt said. This year, in addition to the Tesla, the city bought a Ford Expedition and a hybrid vehicle and will weigh the vehicles against each other, he said.
“I think we’ve all figured out ... the clear winner,” Casebolt said. “It’s just — is there something we’re missing? Is there something these other police departments [are missing?] Every one of them we’ve talked to say they just absolutely love them.”
Tesla’s direct-to-consumer sales model is banned in West Virginia, but residents can buy cars directly from the company.
“This state is going to have to come around,” Casebolt said. “Electric vehicles are not the future any more. They are here now. They are very viable, cost-effective vehicles.”