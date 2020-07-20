That hoped-for light at the end of the tunnel after 15 days with temperatures rising into the 90s so far this month? Turns out it’s the sun.
Temperatures in the low- to mid-90s are in the forecast for the Charleston area at least through July 27, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office.
“There are no signs of anything on the horizon capable of providing relief,” said meteorologist James Zvolensky. “I assume the little heat wave we’re having will continue through the end of July.”
So far this month, each day’s high temperature reading has been higher than the average high for the date, with the exception of July 13, when a relatively frosty 85-degree high temp merely matched the norm.
“In the last half of June, temperatures were normal or below average by a few degrees,” Zvolensky said. “But on July 1, an uptick began, and since then, temperatures have been above average, with a number of days coming close to matching record highs.”
As of Monday, Charleston was on track to log an average daily high temperature of 91.7 for the month of July. That’s 6.5 degrees higher than normal, but, according to Zvolensky, not a record-setter.
The highest temperature recorded so far this month for Charleston was 96 degrees on July 16. With steamy humidity levels factored into the temperature readings, a heat index reading — summer’s version of the wind chill factor — of 102 degrees was attained on Sunday.
For the current heat wave to ebb, “we’ll need to see a lot of active weather” sweep into the area, Zvolensky said. But, so far, “we haven’t had any strong systems move in,” he said.
The area’s prolonged period of fair weather “lets it heat up every day,” he said. Convection from the heat enables the creation of isolated “pop-up” thunderstorms, which are deemed possible to likely through Friday, according to the Weather Service, but are expected to give only minor, short-lived relief from the heat.
Sunny skies with temperatures in the low-90s are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday in the Charleston area, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning on Monday.
The record high July temperature for Charleston is 108 degrees, set on Independence Day of 1931. The state record for July is 112 degrees, recorded in Moorefield in 1930 and in Martinsburg in 1935. Worldwide, 2019 saw the hottest July on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.