Volunteer Tom Shriver of the West Virginia United Methodist Church helps 13-year-old Scouts Braedon and Philip of Summit, N.J., assemble a flood-recovery bucket of donated items at the 2023 BSA National Jamboree in Glen Jean on Thursday.
GLEN JEAN — The more than 15,000 Scouts from across the country who traveled to the 2023 National Jamboree are spending their days doing more than enjoying the ziplines and trading unit patches on the grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
On Thursday, Scouts were busy putting together some of the 5,000 flood-recovery kits for residents of West Virginia and Western Kentucky that will be assembled during the jamboree.
The kits — a 5-gallon bucket containing items like laundry detergent, gloves, hand wipes and household cleaner — will be constructed over the course of 26 sessions during the 10-day event, with about 400-450 Scouts participating in the process.
“We have four aims in scouting: leadership development, character development, physical fitness and citizenship training,” said Andrea Watson, the jamboree’s director of outdoor programs and properties. “Every activity here teaches our Scouts one of those four aims we wish to accomplish.”
The jamboree is the BSA’s largest national event. Since the first jamboree in 1937, more than 1 million Scouts, Scout leaders and staff have participated in the annual celebration of scouting’s commitment to fun, friendship, outdoor adventure, service to others, personal development, diversity and leadership.
“We know that’s a need here in West Virginia [for the flood kits] because flooding is a common occurrence,” said Russell Smart, a Greenville, South Carolina, volunteer. “The United Methodist Church is known for making these. Normally, individuals might do two or three buckets, or a church will have a day and they put together 10 or 12 or 25 buckets. But they never had an opportunity where one group in a short time has put together 5,000 buckets for them.”
The flood-recovery bucket program is a partnership with the West Virginia United Methodist Church disaster response ministries and Walmart. Smart said all of the flood buckets will be stored by West Virginia United Methodist Church disaster response ministries until they need to be distributed.
Every year, the jamboree hosts a service project to teach Scouts how to be good citizens by helping people in their communities. At past jamborees, Scouts have cleaned up small city parks, helped sort books at local libraries and cleared trails, Smart said.
“Some of these children may not have had the experience of flooding in their regions, but a lot of them have,” volunteer supervisor Bill Eades said. “There were some children here from North Carolina this morning. They got beaten up pretty bad over the weekend with tornados and things, so they can appreciate what’s happening.”
Walmart provided four truckloads of material for the buckets at a reduced cost. Smart said each bucket the Scouts puts together costs about $32, as opposed to $75 at full price.
The Scouts have a scheduled daily time to work on the flood-recovery buckets. One bucket is made with the help of two Scouts for each bucket and holds a note to flood victims with the signatures of the Scouts who helped pack the supplies.
“We hope it can be meaningful to somebody in a hard situation and [they] will open it and see that somebody cares about them — and we do,” Smart said.
