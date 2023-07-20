Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GLEN JEAN — The more than 15,000 Scouts from across the country who traveled to the 2023 National Jamboree are spending their days doing more than enjoying the ziplines and trading unit patches on the grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

On Thursday, Scouts were busy putting together some of the 5,000 flood-recovery kits for residents of West Virginia and Western Kentucky that will be assembled during the jamboree.

