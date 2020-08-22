As seniors confront isolation, a hidden threat of the pandemic, a Kanawha Valley nonprofit organization is working to remind them they aren’t alone.
Before COVID-19 began rampaging across the globe, Faith in Action provided seniors with someone to talk to or help to get to doctor's appointments or the grocery store, said Jennifer Waggener, the executive director of the Kanawha Valley group. “[B]ut when [COVID-19] hit, those kinda slowed, or stopped,” she said. “We needed something else to get out to them, remind them that we care and they’re being thought of -- even if they’re alone during this time.”
Faith in Action came up with the idea of porch packages. Every few weeks, volunteers put together baskets of fresh vegetables, other food and, sometimes, puzzle books to deliver to seniors in Putnam and Kanawha counties. Volunteers call when they're near seniors' homes and alert them that a small gift will be left on the porch.
It's always a welcome surprise, said volunteer Teri Rugeley.
“It’s safe -- completely contactless -- but it’s still a way to get out there and connect,” Rugeley said. “I know, for me, it’s a way to give back to my community and it is enjoyable. You hear stories from people that sometimes remind you how much they’ve lived.”
Faith in Action in the Kanawha Valley was founded about six years ago to fill care gaps for seniors in Kanawha and Putnam counties. Today, about 500 people rely on nearly 250 volunteers for anything from rides to weekly check-in phone calls to monetary assistance.
Waggener said the organization is meant to complement other area agencies.
“Sometimes, people still need help, but they don’t live in the right area or they make a bit too much money or something else,” Waggener said. “That’s why we came up. We’re not here to compete against the other services. Just like them, we’re here to help people. We do that by filling the gaps, no matter where they arise.”
Requirements to get help are lower at Faith in Action than at other agencies. Volunteers see some clients only once in emergency situations and others five or six times a month.
Rugeley said she joined the group about two years ago when a friend told her about it. She was drawn because of the flexibility with her schedule. She works in real estate.
“It was exactly what I was looking for. Depending on what I have going on, I do more or less visits, but no matter what I can do, I’m able to commit fully,” Rugeley said.
Rugeley regularly drives seniors to doctor appointments. She has bonded with them in the process. They talk about children and grandchildren, what their neighborhoods used to look like and all that’s changed. Sometimes they share photos of past travels and adventures.
“It’s a connection not just for them, but for me, too,” Rugeley said.
Anxiety over COVID-19 has set in among some clients, she said. Uncertain of the risk in visiting a doctor, many missed appointments, living with chronic pain instead of treating it.
“At a certain level, I think we’ve all felt anxious or confused since this started,” Rugeley said. “It’s no different for them, but many of us are less at risk or more able to take advantage of other options.”
On Friday, Rugeley took a porch package to Kathryn McCutcheon, 71, of Jefferson, who turned to the group after her son died three years ago. He mentioned the group to her.
“He said maybe they could help me in case anything ever happened to him,” she said. “Ever since, they’ve been a blessing. Nothing but a blessing.”
McCutcheon worked for the state for nearly 40 years before retiring. When she needs help or faces difficulties, she calls Waggener.
“And right there, the help comes,” she said.
Borderline diabetic, McCutcheon said she was looking forward to eating the squash, green peppers and tomatoes in the basket brought to her by Rugeley. She planned to make a stir-fry for her and her 25-year-old granddaughter, who lives with her.
“None of it will go to waste, I’ll tell you that,” she said, shaking a yellow squash from the basket.
McCutcheon was waiting for another driver to take her to her doctor.
“What they do, it’s a relief. That’s the only way to describe it,” McCutcheon said. “I say I need help, and it comes. No waiting or breaking promises. I need help, I get it. Imagine if everything was like that?”