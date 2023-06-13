Detective J.R. Coleman of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Pedneau the class ring that Pedneau lost decades ago, perhaps on a trip to West Virginia. The ring was recovered earlier this year as part of a copper theft investigation. Pedneau, of North Carolina, picked up the ring Tuesday morning from the sheriff's office.
Michael Pedneau can’t be sure how or when he lost his 1965 class ring, but he looks forward to telling his classmates the story of how he was reunited with it Tuesday with the help of detectives in West Virginia.
The North Carolina resident picked up the ring Tuesday morning at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, more than five decades after it went missing, and months after it was recovered during a copper theft investigation.
“There’s probably 40 or 50 of us [classmates] who get together monthly for lunch,” Pedneau said. “We’re all old, so we enjoy swapping stories, and this is one I’ll share with them. I’ll show them the ring and we’ll have some fun around it.”
Kanawha sheriff's detectives found the ring earlier this year while searching an impounded vehicle from the Cabin Creek area.
“We found various items but one of the things that stuck out was there was a really old Avon box,” Detective J.R. Coleman said. “And when I opened it up it had a Needham Broughton High School class ring from 1965 in it."
On the inside, the ring had the initials “M.P.”
Neither suspect was from North Carolina and neither had the initials M.P., he said. Thinking the ring likely didn’t belong to either suspect, Coleman seized it and began to search the internet for its rightful owner.
“I got to digging and found a class list on Google of Needham Broughton High School,” Coleman said. “They actually have a website, and I wrote down all the MPs, the male MPs because it was a male ring."
Coleman started looking up phone numbers and got lucky — the first M.P. he called was the ring's owner, Michael Pedneau.
Pedneau remembers getting the call as he drank his coffee one morning.
"[He said], ‘was I Mike Pedneau, and did I go to Broughton High School and graduate in ‘65?’” Pedneau said. “I think I told him that I hadn’t done anything wrong in Kanawha County, but I was him and I did graduate. He said, ‘I think I have your high school class ring.’”
Pedneau, originally of Princeton, lived for two years in West Virginia as a child, before the family moved for his father’s career in the FBI. They eventually settled in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Pedneau suspects he lost the ring sometime in the mid 1960s, or later while he was in the military.
“I tend to think probably in the late 60s on a trip up to visit my cousins and aunt and uncle in Princeton, West Virginia,” he said.
Pedneau didn't notice the ring was missing until he married his wife, Betsie, in December 1968.
“I missed it because I didn’t have any ring to give her,” he said.
Coleman said he’s not sure how the suspects ended up with the ring. Neither had been born when the ring went missing. He assumes they just picked the ring up somewhere but "it's hard to tell," he said.
Coleman had to wait to give Pedneau the ring until after a judge approved and Pedneau made the trip north to Charleston.
Coleman said it’s rare to find lost or stolen property. It's rewarding to reunite something sentimental with someone decades after it was lost, he said.
“It's awesome to feel like you get something back for somebody that they've counted it out,” Coleman said. “They never thought they were ever going to see it again, and here it is back in their life and they can keep it for their family.”
