Rob and Anne Hendricks planned to live the rest of their lives in their Blaine Boulevard home.
The couple raised their three children there, along the Kanawha River in North Charleston. Their home and others on the street overlook the chemical plant on Blaine Island in South Charleston.
“In summer time, there’s boats coming through here, and people fishing,” said Rob Hendricks, a retired Walker Machinery welder. “It’s nice sitting here.”
But as the river bank in front of their home erodes, they’re not sure anymore. River bank failure has caused their street to crack apart. It's even causing cracks in the walls of their home, they say.
They fear what could happen if the bank erodes even further.
“If the bank goes, what’s going to happen to my house? Do I want to stay here?” he said. “No, everything, I’ve ever worked for is going to be in the river.”
The river bank failure and resulting road slip on Blaine Boulevard have become the focus recently of a disagreement over the use of federal coronavirus relief dollars by the city of Charleston.
At the regular Charleston City Council meeting May 2, Councilman Pat Jones, who represents the North Charleston ward that includes Blaine Boulevard, asked that money from the city’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funding be put toward a fix for the river bank. Jones said he was told by a representative of Sen. Joe Manchin’s office that fixing the river bank would cost more than a $5 million federal cap for such projects.
Jones suggested putting $4 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan dollars to supplement the $5 million from the federal government for the project.
According to a federal interest determination and evaluation dated July 20, 2021 by the Huntington District of the US Army Corps of Engineers, Blaine Boulevard has a history of bank failure, putting the roadway and a sewer main at risk.
Of the three possible solutions, the least expensive fix, a stone buttress bank stabilization, would cost approximately $8 million to $10 million, according to the evaluation.
“Along with cost estimates exceeding the federal limit,” the Army Corps of Engineers assessment says, “the team identified numerous large risks associated with the project which could further increase the costs. Some key risks and uncertainties include continued scope growth due to ongoing degradation of the site, technical complexity with unknown underground failures, potential breach of the sewer line during construction due to potential unknown failure and slip of the line, temporary or permanent loss of access to homeowners, and environmental impacts.”
There was no federal interest in moving forward with an emergency streambank stabilization project to fix the river bank because three potential solutions were all found to exceed a federal funding limit of $5 million under the Corps' Continuing Authorities Program.
City manager Jonathan Storage told council a project to fix Blaine Boulevard would be eligible for American Rescue Plan funding.
"ARPA funds can be used for generally anything that the government can use, as long as it fits within our lost revenue calculation, which it would," Storage told council. "Also, there's a special category for sewer projects and infrastructure, so it could."
But fixing Blaine Boulevard was not among the recommendations made for the funding by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin or the city's American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee.
Goodwin said her administration "started a conversation" about Blaine Boulevard in 2019 when she took office by talking with residents and walking the road.
“Every couple of months we've been having meetings with everybody from not only our city engineer but the US Army Corps of Engineers," Goodwin said after last Monday's meeting. "We've contacted Sen. [Joe] Manchin’s office, Sen. [Shelley Moore] Capito’s office and literally trying to find a funding source that will help.
"But this is a problem that really needed to be looked at about 10 years ago," Goodwin said. "So, the amount of damage that's been done, and what we're hearing back from the federal government is that it's too large of a project and that there has to be other options.”
The city is also working through the application process for mitigation funding through the West Virginia Office of Community Advancement and Development, which city officials say they stand a good chance of being awarded. The application is due in June.
Goodwin’s office sent a memo to council members Friday outlining the efforts her administration has made to find funding for the project, which include submitting direct congressional spending requests through the offices of Capito and Manchin.
Both the Hendricks and Councilman Jones agree that the problem goes back years. Jones said the prior mayoral administration would paved over the cracks in the road.
The Hendrickses say the issue has intensified in the last few years.
“The past four years it’s gotten real bad,” Rob Hendricks said. “Before that, you would see little things here and there and not pay much mind to it....The past four years the road started separating... the whole bank’s just slipping right down... it’s just unreal.”
The Hendrickses say they just want the river bank fixed or to be bought out of their home.
The stress of the road slip and potential further bank failure has been especially hard on Anne Hendricks, who said she rarely leaves the house any more.
The couple started renovating their kitchen a year ago, but put the project on pause as cracks in the house continued to appear and need repair. The room that was their kitchen has been stripped to the wooden beams in the ceiling and walls. She prepares food in a stove and microwave oven that's sitting in their living room.
They don’t want to put more money into the kitchen renovations until they know what will be done to fix the river bank failure, they said.
“I can’t plant a flower out front because I don’t want to waste it,” Anne Hendricks said. “I don’t want to go out and put all that stuff in there because I don’t even know if we’re going to be here. So, it’s just I feel like I’m not living. … I don’t like it. I just don’t like it anymore...
“I'm ready to, one way or another, to do something,” she said. “...if I know that they’re going to fix that, I will continue to go on and work on my kitchen. I can't afford to do it. I can't lose the money.”
The city will host a community meeting about Blaine Boulevard 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the North Charleston Community Recreation Center. Residents have been invited to speak with local, state and federal representatives about the conditions of the road and what actions could be taken, according to the city.