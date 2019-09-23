NSF grants 5-year agreement to continue Green Bank Observatory operations

After years of uncertainty regarding funding for the Green Bank Observatory, in Pocahontas County, the National Science Foundation entered a five-year agreement Monday with Associated Universities, Inc. to continue operations at the facility, according to a news release.
In 2012, the NSF underwent a review process for its funding due to a tightening budget. Initial recommendations for that review included divesting in GBO, which is home to eight telescopes, including the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope.
Until 2012, 95 percent of funding for GBO’s operations and facilities came from NSF. In 2016, instead of divesting in the facility completely, the federal foundation decided to wean GBO off its funds, providing just 66 percent of site funding in 2017, and even less in 2018, according to the facility’s website. AUI joined the NSF in 2016 to continue the facilities operations while its future was debated.
GBO employs 100 people regularly and 140 during the summer, when there is an influx of visitors to the site, and 60 percent of the site’s staff are from West Virginia, per the observatory’s website. Since 2012, the facility has focused on finding partners separate from the NSF to continue its operations, including West Virginia University and private foundations, as well as AUI.
“AUI has managed Green Bank since the beginning, submitting the first contract for construction of the Observatory to the NSF back in 1955,” said AUI President Dr. Adam Cohen, in Monday’s release. “This new award recognizes Green Bank Observatory’s value in pushing the leading edge on several areas of radio astronomy. AUI is very proud to continue managing this world- class observatory for the NSF and is excited to help enable the coming years of innovation at Green Bank.”
The five-year agreement with AUI followed a Record of Decision released by the NSF in July, which noted the possibilities for future scientific contributions from GBO and the NSF’s intentions to continue operations, but also stressed the importance of finding funding partners to allow the facility and its researchers to work at full potential.
Just last week, the researchers at GBO used the Green Bank Telescope to detect the most massive neutron star ever observed, and there is no lack of interest in the science community for using the facilities, according to GBO site director Karen O’Neill.
“Demand by the research community to use the GBT continues to increase and the Observatory must develop new instruments and software to meet this demand and to ensure relevance of our resources well into the future,” O’Neill said in the release. “The new management award provides the foundation necessary for this development.”
The announcement of Monday’s cooperative agreement included details on new instruments that will be added to the site and will contribute to making it a world-class research center. The new technology will also open the door for more employment and training opportunities in the future, according to GBO human resources representative Tracy Samples in the news release.
“We have to grow the pipeline for new Observatory staff to meet this growth. Over the next five years, to meet hiring demand, we’ll have many new openings for internships and apprenticeships,” Samples said.
The Green Bank site was dedicated in Pocahontas County in 1957, and its first telescope was completed in 1958 and is still operational today. Annually, more than 3,500 students from across the United States participate in the facility’s educational programs, and additionally, the site sees more than 40,000 visitors each year.