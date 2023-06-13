A longtime nuisance to St. Albans finally met its doom Tuesday. Exhausted by years of abuse and neglect, it offered little resistance.
By late morning, about 25 people had gathered on the other side of Kanawha Terrace to watch Rodney Loftis & Son Contracting tear into the old St. Albans Junior High.
For some, it was a bittersweet moment — how did such a grand old building come to this?
“It’s sad, considering the potential,” said Matt Croush, 56, who went to junior high — grades 7-9 — there. “It would have made a good community center.”
St. Albans Junior High closed after the 1989-90 school year. The city declined to purchase it from the Kanawha County Board of Education. One businessperson bought it, then sold it to a landlord with a history of hoarding property.
Before long, the building became run down, Police Chief Marc Gilbert said, and officers were frequently called out to arrest copper thieves. The building also caught fire twice, most recently in 2018.
Finally, the landlord gave the property back to St. Albans after the city said he owed between $700,000 and $800,000 in fines. Then, in 2012, Mayor Scott James said, a Pennsylvania man claimed a lien on the property, and years of legal battles followed.
In the meantime, neighbors dealt with the nuisance.
“Sure, it’s sad for people who went to school here, but it’s been an eyesore,” said Shawn Pauley, 67, who came out to watch the demolition with grandsons Cameron and Cannon. “The building probably could have been sold for something.”
Josh Rutherford spent one year there before he had to transfer.
“Oh, gosh, I’d love to go back to that school,” he said. “They had these blue slushy machines [at basketball games]. There would be a line down the hallway to get one.”
The “St. Albans Junior High Silver Eagles” Facebook page was awash Tuesday with pictures of the demolition and warm thoughts about the school.
Croush and others remember the balcony above the gym floor and its stately auditorium. That auditorium eventually became filled with tires over the years, after the building’s second owner began storing all manner of junk in it, including used restaurant equipment. Hundreds, if not thousands, of tires ended up stacked to the ceiling of the auditorium, a city building official said.
“I don’t know why the city didn’t buy it when it had the chance,” said James, who was not mayor then. “It just had gotten a brand-new gym floor.”
It was the gym that went first Tuesday. Rodney Loftis, son of the company founder with the same name, painstakingly removed the gym’s signature crest, “SAHS” in script, with “1927” broken in half at the 19 and 27. The city intends to preserve it. The building served as the home of St. Albans High School until the mid-1950s, when it became a junior high.
“It was a maze to negotiate,” Croush remembers. “You learned after a couple of weeks to get pretty efficient at finding your way around.”
Officer Sheila Pinson said rear stairwells added a sense of mystery to the school, while the gym posed intimidation for opposing teams.
“Man, we had some pep rallies,” she said. “You’d get all those kids in there stomping on floors. You’d think that balcony was going to come down.”
Trish Hatfield watched the demolition Tuesday with husband Jim and son Ben. They have lived near the school since 1978 and remember it during its active days. It had become more difficult to deal with over the past 33 years, she said.
“We used to walk past it all the time,” she said. “I always wondered when they would take it down.”
Gilbert attended only one year at the school, in 1986-87. He said the school mandated strict discipline, and he got paddled once for getting in a fight over a Walkman he said someone stole from him. Sony made the Walkman, a portable cassette player with headphones — state of the art for the day.
“I was grabbed from behind by an assistant football coach," he said, "and we were both dragged down to the office.”
Loftis said the job might take longer than one of his ordinary projects, because he doesn’t want already collapsed parts of the building impeding asbestos abatement.
He and his crew made a big, bittersweet dent Tuesday.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive