The city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission have announced the dates of three public meetings meant to solicit feedback from the public about the proposed Capital Sports Center.

The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Ball Toyota Event Center, 1905 Patrick St., in Charleston; 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at City Center at Slack Plaza (rain location will be the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center); and 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Roosevelt Community Center, 502 Ruffner St., in Charleston.

