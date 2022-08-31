The city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission have announced the dates of three public meetings meant to solicit feedback from the public about the proposed Capital Sports Center.
The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Ball Toyota Event Center, 1905 Patrick St., in Charleston; 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at City Center at Slack Plaza (rain location will be the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center); and 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Roosevelt Community Center, 502 Ruffner St., in Charleston.
“It is incredibly important to engage our community on projects, like the Capital Sports Center,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release. “In addition to sharing our plan, we want to hear from folks — what recommendations do they have, and how can we improve our plan. Through this collaboration, we will ensure the needs of our communities are met and be better able to develop a robust final plan.”
Commissioner Ben Salango said from the time officials announced plans for the center, they knew it would be important to hear from the public.
“I took these same steps with Shawnee Sports Complex and the public input made the Complex even better than we could have imagined,” Salango said in a news release. “These listening sessions will help us better understand the needs of the community and further develop plans for a successful sports center. I look forward to hearing the ideas that are brought to us.”
The county and announced plans last week for the $80 million multi-sport complex to be built on two structures of the Charleston Town Center mall, a parking garage and the former Macy’s building. The sports center would be the largest partnership between the city and county in their histories, officials say.