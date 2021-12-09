Hospitalizations for COVID-19 creeped past 600 on Thursday as West Virginia health officials warned of more challenges to come.
James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force, said the COVID-19 outbreak is growing, with the rate of transmission sitting at 1.09 and set to go higher as cold weather forces people indoors and into close contact.
He said the expected increase in COVID-19 cases will only exacerbate the strain on the state’s already taxed hospital system, which is dealing with a lack of available staffing and an increase in flu infections.
The hardest consequences, Hoyer said during Thursday’s pandemic briefing, will be felt by people who are unvaccinated and those over 50 years old who have not received booster shots. They could “potentially prevent” other people — with and without COVID-19 — from receiving necessary treatment.
Gov. Jim Justice said he received a text from Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, on Thursday morning that said the state is in position to be “overrun” with COVID-19 in coming weeks.
Hospitalizations hit 602 on Thursday, with 80% of those patients unvaccinated. An additional 1,182 COVID-19 cases were reported overnight, and the number of active cases — 8,857 — is the highest it’s been since Oct. 17, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Of those hospitalized, 208 are in an intensive care units and 126 are receiving care on a ventilator, according to the dashboard. About 83% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. That increases to nearly 86% for people on a ventilator.
Hoyer said 82 people were admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Any time daily admissions exceed 60, hospitals are forced into “detrimental positions,” Hoyer said.
All of this is compounding into “consistently challenging trends” for the Mountain State, Hoyer said, while there are no signs the virus is slowing.
According to the dashboard, 903,448 people are fully vaccinated — nearly 53% of eligible residents. Of those fully vaccinated, about 27% — 259,016 individuals — have received a booster dose.