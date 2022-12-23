Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Storm Power Outage
Appalachian Power technicians work to restore power along Smith Road, in Charleston's South Hills neighborhood, to more than 450 residents. Temperatures fell to single digits across West Virginia on Friday and are not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday. Temperatures in Charleston fell to 0-degrees Fahrenheit Friday morning. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Thousands were without power in frigid conditions Friday, with temperatures in most areas of West Virginia cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes, and conditions are not expected to change through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Average temperatures across the state dropped to single digits Friday, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph in the lowlands and 60 mph in the mountains creating wind chills of minus-25 degrees Fahrenheit in most parts of the state and 40-below in mountainous areas, meteorologist Tony Edwards said.

