Appalachian Power technicians work to restore power along Smith Road, in Charleston's South Hills neighborhood, to more than 450 residents. Temperatures fell to single digits across West Virginia on Friday and are not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday. Temperatures in Charleston fell to 0-degrees Fahrenheit Friday morning.
Thousands were without power in frigid conditions Friday, with temperatures in most areas of West Virginia cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes, and conditions are not expected to change through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Average temperatures across the state dropped to single digits Friday, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph in the lowlands and 60 mph in the mountains creating wind chills of minus-25 degrees Fahrenheit in most parts of the state and 40-below in mountainous areas, meteorologist Tony Edwards said.
“When you have wind chills that cold, you can see frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, or in as little as 10 minutes in the mountains, where the wind chill could be as cold as 45-below,” Edwards said.
The Arctic blast would continue overnight Friday and well into Sunday as waves of cold air continue to move through the region. Temperature advisories are in effect, and Edwards warned that temperatures will not rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s not going to get too much colder, but it’s not going to get any warmer, by any means,” he said.
Nearly 26,000 power outages were reported Friday across West Virginia, according to poweroutage.us. Appalachian Power was reporting 2,910 outages in Kanawha County on its website at noon Friday.
Other counties with more than 1,000 outages included Webster (1,742), Monongalia (1,616), and Jackson (1,594), according to poweroutage.us. In Southern West Virginia, 273 outages were reported in Lincoln County, 110 in Boone, 193 in Logan, 561 in Summers and 783 in Mercer.
Restoration times were not immediately available, as crews were still assessing the damage, according to a statement issued by Appalachian Power. Additionally, wind gusts of 30 mph or more pose a risk to anyone working aloft in buckets, which might cause additional delays, the company said.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, Kanawha Metro 911 had received no reports of medical calls related to the freezing temperatures, and the number of car crashes remained average, telecommunication supervisors said.
While significant snow accumulation is not expected in the next 24 hours, West Virginians should still exercise caution when traveling, Edwards said. In these conditions, a broken-down vehicle could be deadly, he said.
“At best, it would be uncomfortable," Edwards said. "At worst, it could be quite dangerous.”
Vehicles should be equipped with roadside emergency kits that include warm clothing, blankets, water and high-energy foods, like protein bars, dried fruit and nuts. They also can include flashlights, a shovel and road salt.
Frostbite is caused by the freezing of the skin and the underlying tissues, according to the Mayo Clinic. The first symptoms are cold skin and a prickling sensation, then numbness. In the earliest stages, known as frostnip, there is no permanent skin damage.
You can treat frostnip by rewarming; all other frostbite requires immediate medical attention, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“Superficial frostbite causes slight changes in skin color. The skin may begin to feel warm — a sign of serious skin involvement. If you treat frostbite with rewarming at this stage, the surface of the skin may appear mottled. And you may notice stinging, burning and swelling. A fluid-filled blister may appear 12 to 36 hours after rewarming the skin,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
The Mayo Clinic says that, as frostbite progresses, it affects all layers of the skin, as well as the tissues that lie below. The skin turns white or blue-gray and you lose all sensation of cold, pain or discomfort in the area. Joints or muscles might stop working. Large blisters form 24 to 48 hours after rewarming. The tissue turns black and hard as it dies.
Warming stations were on standby to help anyone affected by the Arctic blast.
A warming center is available from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave., in Charleston, according to a news release from the United Way of Central West Virginia.
In Clay County, the local Community Emergency Response Team partnered with Fairview Baptist Temple to operate a warming station from noon to 9 p.m. Friday in the church’s fellowship hall. The church is located at 2294 Main St., in Clay.
“This morning, I was down there and they were prepping. We have coats, water, blankets and things like that for folks who are coming in,” said Barry Payton, one of the church deacons.
In Fayette County, there will be a warming center from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. at 319 Main St. East, in Oak Hill, for any time the temperature drops below 15 degrees until March 31, according to the Fayette County Office of Emergency Services.
The Midland Trail Community Center, at 118 Church St., in Ansted, has been designated as an emergency shelter and will open at noon Friday and remain open through Monday morning.
Three locations are on standby in Logan County: The Logan Resource Center; Tracy Vickers Community Center; and the Cora Fire Department. Anyone needing transportation to those locations may contact The Logan Emergency Operations Center, at 304-752-7662.
