Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was up 30% during the week of Thanksgiving, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.
According to officials, nearly 733,000 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths between Nov. 23 and Nov. 28, an almost 30% increase over the same period in 2020.
The busiest days for travel on the Turnpike that week were Nov. 24, when nearly 157,000 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths, and Nov. 28, when more than 165,000 passed through.
“Most of the cars I was seeing were out-of-state cars, which means thousands of people went home with pleasant memories of their trip through West Virginia,” Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said in a news release.
Miller attributed the smooth flow of traffic during the week to extra staff helping direct motorists, extra State Police and Courtesy Patrol presence, and increased use of the E-Z Pass single fee discount plan. The E-Z Pass automatically flags drivers through toll booths, easing congestion and saving time for motorists.
Those looking to purchase an E-Z Pass or renew an existing one can visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-Z Pass Customer Service Center in Charleston, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center in Beckley.