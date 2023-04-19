Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Since 2005, The Ohio Bigfoot Conference has welcomed fans of the furry legend to gather and talk all things Sasquatch.

 Metro Creative

Whether you know him as Bigfoot or Sasquatch, or just a fun fantasy, the shaggy mythical beast has been rumored to live in Ohio since the mid-1700’s, with nearly 40 reported sightings since the mid-1980s alone. Guernsey County’s Salt Fork State Park and Lake are the places to be for sightings this spring.

Guernsey County hosts a number of events and destinations perfect for cryptozoologists and skeptics alike. Those looking for a little nature with their local lore should check out the monthly Bigfoot Night Hikes led by the park naturalist.

