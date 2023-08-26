Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FAYETTEVILLE — A 12-acre tract of old growth forest that includes trees that took root as far back as the 1670s has been identified at a site just across U.S. 19 from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center.

The Burnwood Trail Old Growth Forest was inducted into the Old Growth Forest Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying and protecting stands of native forest across the nation, during an Aug. 4 ceremony at the park’s Burnwood Day Use Area.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you