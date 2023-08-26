FAYETTEVILLE — A 12-acre tract of old growth forest that includes trees that took root as far back as the 1670s has been identified at a site just across U.S. 19 from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center.
The Burnwood Trail Old Growth Forest was inducted into the Old Growth Forest Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying and protecting stands of native forest across the nation, during an Aug. 4 ceremony at the park’s Burnwood Day Use Area.
The old growth designation for the tract followed a research project led by Dr. Tom Saladyga, a Concord University associate professor of environmental geoscience, with assistance from eight undergraduate students. The Concord team determined that the Burnwood tract had the large-diameter tree density, multiply canopy layers, mature life span and abundance of coarse, woody debris from large decaying trees to meet old growth criteria for eastern forests.
From core sample data, Saladyga and his students determined that, for many trees in the tract, life began prior to 1800. Fourteen of the 50 trees that were cored turned out to be at least 250 years old, and five of them — four black gums and one chestnut oak — dated back to the 1670s, a century before the first European settlers arrived in the area.
The oldest tree in the core sample study, a black gum, was determined to have begun its life in the Gorge no later than 1671.
According to Saladyga’s report on the survey, the black gum is one of the longest-lived species in the region, known to survive for up to 600 years.
Saladyga was made aware of the Burnwood tract’s abundance of unusually mature trees by a former student, Chance Raso, who grew up in the Fayetteville area and is now a National Park Service ranger at the Gorge.
“In 2017, I got around to checking Burnwood Loop Trail off my list, and noticed there were some really old trees along it,” said Raso, who enjoyed hiking on trails in and around New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. “In 2019, after I started working for the National Park Service here, I volunteered to lead hikes on the Burnwood Trail, which made me pay more attention to the forest along the trail.”
That experience, he said, caused him to wonder if the tract of mature forest on a flat stretch of canyon-rim land the trail passes through could be an old growth forest remnant.
Raso posed that question to the Concord professor, who visited the site and became sufficiently intrigued with that possibility. With the blessing and encouragement of the National Park Service, he began the research project last August.
The Concord study accounted for the first detailed assessment of an old growth forest remnant in Southern West Virginia.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, large-scale commercial logging, along with clearing for agricultural, industrial and residential development, left only small, isolated patches of virgin forest scattered across West Virginia. It is now estimated that less than 1 percent of the state’s original forest remains standing.
Saladyga said the Burnwell tract probably remained intact because it had been in long-time private ownership by the Laing family until it was sold to the National Park Service in the late 1970s.
With the inclusion of the Burnwood Trail tract, the Old Growth Forest Network currently includes 13 old growth forest segments in West Virginia, including two in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The 11-acre Stone Cliff Old Growth Forest, near Thurmond, became a network forest several years ago.
Nationally, 216 tracts in 34 states have been determined to meet the Old Growth Forest Network’s criteria for inclusion.
“Our hope is that we’ll eventually identify 2,500 or more,” said Brian Kane, the Old Growth Forest Network’s outreach coordinator and mid-Atlantic regional manager. “We want to make them accessible to as many people as possible. Having a forest like this one just off a four-lane highway across from the Canyon Rim Visitor Center, accessible by a National Park Service trail,” fits that bill, he said.
The 1.2-mile Burnwood Loop Trail is located in the Burnwood Group Camp Site, just across U.S. 19 from the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. The trailhead can be found near Burnwood’s picnic pavilion.
