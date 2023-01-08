Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County Dec. 26-30, 2022. Offices were closed Dec. 26-30, 2022.
Menefee, W Scott & Thomas, Robin J. Kinder Eric E. & Menefee, Melissa J. (Grantee): LT 16-P Elk Forest Elk, LT 30-P Elk Forest Elk and LT 31 Elk Forest Elk – $135,000
Kotzbauer, Jason (Grantor) Graham, Jaime L. & Graham, Bradley L. (Grantees): LT Edgewood Forest Kanawha County – $160,000
Chapman, David E, & Chapman, Julie J. (Grantors) Richmond, Jacklynn & Baisden, Brenda K. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Jefferson Dist. – $350,000
Roberts, Eric K. (Grantor) Morehart, Kevin C. Jr. (Grantee): LT 38 Valley View Acres Sec. 1 Jefferson – $140,000
Shiltz, Paula & Shiltz. Robert A. (Grantor) Kennedy, Nicholas & Kennedy, Brianna (Grantee): LT 15 Pine Valley Sub Union – $150,000
BRMG&L LLC. (Grantor) Poca Valley Bank (Grantee): Parcel ChasN East Dist. – $4,600,000
Wiggins, Lisa R., Wiggins, Lisa R.-Exec, & Gillespie, Robert S. (Grantors) Casto, Edison D. III & Nicole L. (Grantees): LT 21 BK B Frye and Thayer Sub Nitro Nitro & LT 22 BK B Frye and Thayer Sub Nitro Nitro -$110,000
Nelson, Rex O. & Nelson, Valerie L. (Grantors) Hilbert, Nicole A. (Grantee): LT 2408 Nitro Reservation Area S. Nitro – $115,000
Perdue, Mistie (Grantor) Lindsay, Matthew C. & Stacey L. (Grantees): LT D South ChasN Improv Resub Kanawha County – $282,000
Wantlin, Robert W. (Grantor) Jett, Amy R. (Grantee): LT 6 Durham Hame addn Elk, LT 7 Durham Hame addn Elk, LT 8 Durham Hame addn Elk, LT 9 Durham Hame addn Elk, & LT 10 Durham Hame addn Elk. – $76,998.
Ch-B-Cross Lanes Baptist Church (Grantor) Pauley, Isaiah J. (Grantee): LT 11 Cross Lanes Ests. Tract 2 Union. – $129,900
Foster, Myra L. (Grantor) Walls, Samantha N. & Walls, Jedidiah D. (Grantees): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $192,000
Yates, Jeff & Yates, Kathy (Grantors) Mariani, Ricky L. & Mariani, Kathy L. (Grantees): Parcel Aarons Fork Little Sandy Creek – $80,000
Jennings, Michael D. (Grantor) Raines, Lisa A. (Grantee): LT 13 Autumn Acres addn sec. 2 Union. – $194,000
Bunner, Marti, Murrey, Shelly L. & Pinkerman, Christy (Grantors) Leach, Julia L. (Grantee): LT 8 Littlepage Hill addn. Chas West. – $100,000
Williams, James M. Sr. (Grantor) Dodd, Christopher M. (Grantee): LT 1 BK 32 Hansford Cabin Creek – $85,000
Hill, Betty J. by-AiF & Hill, Keith A.-AiF (Grantors) Osborne, Christopher & Osborne, Stephanie (Grantee): LT 44 Alta Vista addn St. Albans, LT 45 Alta Vista addn St. Albans & LT 46 Alta Vista addn St. Albans. – $115,000
Johnston, Paula (Grantor) Newhouse, Erika E. & Jordan, Brycen G. (Grantees): LT 32 West Spring Hill Jefferson and LT 33 West Spring Hill Jefferson – $132,000
Park Place Developers II LLC. (Grantor) Skaff Family L P (Grantee): Parcel MacCorkle Ave, South Chas N. – $3,300,000
Tuitt, Charles D-Est. & Tuitt, Loren L Admn. (Grantors) Cook, Jonathan S. (Grantee): LT 4 BK 59 Indian Head Phase II Sec. A Jefferson – $75,000
Casto, Lloyd A. & Stout-Casto, Catherine C. (Grantors) Sinnett, Jonathan R & Sinnett, Caitlin L. (Grantees): LT 73 Ridgewood Sec. 2 Rock Lake Village Spring Hill. – $163,000
Carr, Kevin L & Carr, Rachel M (Grantors) Tiller Zachary S. (Grantee): LT 13 BK 73 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 14 BK 73 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $310,000
Godbey, Bonney L. (Grantor) Edens, Douglas W. and Edens, Clayton L. (Grantees): Parcel Patterson Fork Elk Dist. – $100,000
Stover, Justin C. (Grantor) Slack, Zander W. & Spencer, Mackenzie M. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Aarons fork Elk Dist. – $130,000
Barth, J. Nicholas-Suc TR, & McLaughlin, Carolyn S-By Suc TR (Grantors) United Bank (Grantee): Parcel Martins BR Union – $93,800
Burt, Rentals LLC. (Grantor) AML Properties East End 4 LLC (Grantee): Parcel Ferry Branch ChasN so. Annex Dist – $76,000
Burt, Rentals LLC (Grantor) AML Properties East End 4 LLC (Grantee): LT 3 BK J First Ruffner addn Chas East – $160,000
Graffiti Rentals LLC. (Grantor) AML Properties East End 3 LLC (Grantee): Parcel East Dist. – $98,000
Graffiti Rentals LLC. (Grantor) AML Properties East End 3 LLC (Grantee): LT 53 Ruffner Land Co. Addn. Chas East. – $175,000
Lipton, Michael S. aka Michael (Grantor) AML Properties East End 3 LLC (Grantee): LT 1-P BK N First
Ruffner addn Chas East. – $77,000
Burt, Rentals LLC (Grantor) AML Properties East End 4 LLC (Grantee): LT 9-P BK Q First Ruffner Addn Chas. East, LT 10-P BK Q First Ruffner Addn Chas. East & LT 11-P BK Q First Ruffner Addn Chas. East. – $145,000
Lipton, Michael S. aka Michael (Grantor) AML Properties East End 3 LLC (Grantee): LT 10-P BK F First Ruffner addn Chas. East. – $165,000
Underwood, David Exec. & Brown, Deborah S.-Est (Grantors) Harshberger, Roger L & Harshberger, Yvonne D. (Grantees): LT White Hills Sub Big Sandy – $167,500
Ireland, Richard A. & Ireland, Lia M. (Grantors) Pinney, Brandon & Pinney, Alicia (Grantees): LT A Elk Forest resub Elk – $342,000
Rice, Clara C. (Grantor) Kibermanis, Christopher & Corrigal, Candace (Grantees): LT 47 Piney and Pinnacle Branch Washington – $361,500