Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An unusual delivery vehicle is helping restore brook trout to the upper reaches of Tucker County’s Red Creek.

That portion of the stream has been devoid of trout since the 1960s, when acid rain stripped away its nutrients and rendered it unable to support aquatic life. West Virginia fisheries officials tried to pump life back into the stream by fertilizing its headwaters with limestone sand but were stymied by an almost-impassable road.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you