An unusual delivery vehicle is helping restore brook trout to the upper reaches of Tucker County’s Red Creek.
That portion of the stream has been devoid of trout since the 1960s, when acid rain stripped away its nutrients and rendered it unable to support aquatic life. West Virginia fisheries officials tried to pump life back into the stream by fertilizing its headwaters with limestone sand but were stymied by an almost-impassable road.
“The road was too hard on equipment, and it would have been too expensive to rehabilitate the road,” said Dave Thorne, trout biologist for the Division of Natural Resources. “Two years ago, we got one 3-ton trailer load of limestone in there by pulling it with a tractor. It wasn’t nearly enough.”
Thorne estimated that it will take about 250 tons of finely ground limestone to make an appreciable difference in the stream’s chemistry. Recently, he and Eric Gladwell -- the DNR’s acid water specialist -- were able to supply a sizable chunk of that tonnage with the help of a rented “crawler truck.”
The vehicle, which runs on caterpillar treads instead of wheels, can go where conventional vehicles cannot. Its bed, which tips up like the bed of a dump truck, can carry 9 tons of cargo at a time.
“We rented the crawler from Appalachian Equipment Solutions, in Jane Lew,” Thorne said. “With it, we were able to transport 85 to 90 tons of limestone about 1½ miles over that otherwise-impassable road.”
Gladwell did the driving.
“We did one load on the first day, three on the second day, three on the third day and one on the fourth day,” Gladwell recalled. “The first day was wonderful; we were excited to get that first load in there. The subsequent loads took a toll.”
The rough road, if one could even call it that, bounced Gladwell around in the truck’s small cab. Controlling the vehicle turned out to be quite the chore.
“You steer by using two little 3-inch joysticks, both located on the right side of the cab,” he said. “Once you start bouncing, you almost end up going in circles.”
Each round trip took more than two bone-shaking hours to complete.
“By the time we finished, I was ready for a couple of days off,” Gladwell added.
Red Creek originates in a wetland complex known as the Dobbin Slashings, which lies just outside the Dolly Sods Wilderness. Western Pocahontas Properties -- which owns the land that contains the Slashings -- granted the DNR access to the wetland’s downstream side, where Red Creek begins to flow in earnest.
“Without Western Pocahontas’ permission, we couldn’t have done this,” Thorne said.
“As far as we can tell, there currently are no trout in that part of Red Creek. We did an electrofishing survey there earlier this year and turned up nothing.”
The creek’s pH, a measure of acidity or alkalinity, was 5.35 -- on the low side even for brook trout, which are more acid-tolerant than other trout species. Thorne said he’s eager to revisit the stream to see if the limestone raises the pH high enough to allow trout to repopulate the barren section.
“It’s got to help; it certainly can’t hurt,” he said. “If we can go back there in a couple of years and find fish, it will definitely be a sign [the limestone] is making an impact.”
Thorne said the crawler might also help the DNR to introduce limestone sand to Stonecoal Run, a major Red Creek tributary.
“Our hope is to make Red Creek habitable for trout all the way down to Laneville,” he said. “Whether we can do that is still a question.”
Gladwell said the ability to treat the stream’s remote headwaters is, by itself, a reason to celebrate.
“It’s wonderful,” he added. “We’re happy. This could be a new beginning for Red Creek.”
