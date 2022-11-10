One dead after morning wreck in Lincoln County By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person is dead and another was transported to a hospital after a wreck on Route 10 near Ferrellsburg, in Lincoln County, early this morning, according to a Lincoln County dispatcher.The single vehicle crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. The dispatcher was unsure what caused the wreck.The road was briefly closed after the incident, but has now reopened. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesOnce-grand Charleston mansion sold at auction for $830KPrep volleyball: Buffalo downs Ritchie County to advance to Class A finalDemocratic minority cut in half as GOP strengthens super majority in midtermsMarshall football: History and opponent make '75' week different for Huff, HerdMarshall football: App State kicker, coach coming back to W.Va. rootsUtility plans citing Inflation Reduction Act undercut Manchin criticism of Biden's coal plant closure commentsGoodwin: Vote was a 'resounding voice' saying 'keep doing what you're doing'Gazette-Mail editorial: WV voters back GOP, but not its policiesBrush fires sweep through WV in advance of Nicole's arrivalLandau Eugene Murphy Jr. to perform in 12 WV cities for his annual 'Home For The Holidays' tour See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art