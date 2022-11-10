Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

One person is dead and another was transported to a hospital after a wreck on Route 10 near Ferrellsburg, in Lincoln County, early this morning, according to a Lincoln County dispatcher.

The single vehicle crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. The dispatcher was unsure what caused the wreck.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

