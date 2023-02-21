Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One lane of Greenbrier Street was closed early Tuesday afternoon as Charleston police investigate a dead body found on the side of the road, according to a supervisor from Kanawha Metro 911.

A call came in around 1:40 p.m. about the body. The lane closure is close to the Airport Road intersection.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you