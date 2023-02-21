One lane of Greenbrier St. closed near Airport Road after body found By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Feb 21, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One lane of Greenbrier Street was closed early Tuesday afternoon as Charleston police investigate a dead body found on the side of the road, according to a supervisor from Kanawha Metro 911.A call came in around 1:40 p.m. about the body. The lane closure is close to the Airport Road intersection.The dispatch supervisor was unsure when the lane will be reopened. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Police Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesCAS Cable making progress in establishing a a presence in CharlestonSlain woman remembered as 'pillar' of Charleston's recovery communityGazette-Mail editorial: Only WV GOP would oppose jobs, investmentNearly $350k settlement of over 500 mine safety and health violation citations approved for South Charleston-based mining companyWV House rejects amendment to give bigger boost to state's understaffed, cash-strapped oil and gas inspection unitWVU basketball: Mountaineers bounce back, beat Oklahoma StateDear Abby: Betrayal shatters marriage at beginning of retirementBlowout of Oklahoma State keeps WVU in the NCAA tourney conversationDear Abby: Professionals show concern for woman's safety and lifeGirls basketball: Playoffs ramping up with sectionals starting this week See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 21, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health