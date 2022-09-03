Connie Nelson of Elkview recognized a diamond in the rough the first time she laid eyes on the faded red 1966 Ford Mustang parked under a tree and covered in fallen leaves in a Beckley area yard six years ago.
"Actually, it was a diamond in the rust," she said. "It was down on the ground, full of leaves and rotting away. After my son spotted it there, he called me and said I needed to see it."
Nelson, a lifelong fan of the Ford Mustang, made the trip south to get a look at the classic, if weather-worn, muscle car.
"I'm a pony girl -- I like to ride a fast horse," said Nelson, who has owned a string of Mustangs over the years.
Upon seeing the vehicle her son had brought to her attention in its inglorious resting place, she immediately recognized that a massive amount of TLC would be needed to bring the Mustang back to life. At the same time, she said, "I had a feeling that there was something special about this car."
Her premonition turned out to be valid.
After some initial hesitation, she ended up buying the car and bringing it home, paying about what she expected to pay for a Mustang in its condition.
At the time of the purchase, Nelson said she was not aware of the existence of a vehicle named the Ford Mustang Mustero. In the mid-1960s, Ford Motor Company licensed a California dealership, Beverly Hills Ford, to modify up to 50 1965-66 Mustang notchback coupes into pickups called Musteros, a contraction combining Mustang with another Ford model, the pickup bed-equipped Ranchero.
The conversion involved moving the Mustang's roof forward, then removing its back seats and trunk lid to create a bed for a molded fiberglass liner. Lexan side windows were custom-made to fit their re-shaped frames.
As it turned out, only four Musteros are believed to have been built.
The lack of demand for the vehicle might have had something to do with its price. The conversion added about $4,000 to the $2,500 manufacturer's recommended retail price for a 1966 Mustang. At the same time, the Ranchero -- Ford's mass-produced car-truck hybrid -- was listed at about $2,200.
After learning that Musteros existed, Nelson set about trying to determine whether her find was one of the Ford-authorized few or a product of a down-home pickup conversion.
Her initial research indicated one man was most frequently cited as an expert on the Mustero -- Ed Sherwood, a member of the design-build team at Beverly Hills Ford that produced the hybrids.
"I searched for him for two years," she said. She was at the point of giving up, when, "out of the blue, he sent me a text message saying, 'Where did you find that car? I've been looking for it for over 40 years. I've found the other three, but #1 has eluded me until now.'"
By chance, Sherwood had come across an online photo of Nelson with her car and contacted her. After a follow-up phone call, he arrived at Nelson's Elkview garage in October 2018 to inspect her vehicle.
"When I opened the garage door and he first saw it, I thought his knees were going to buckle," Nelson said. "He slowly and methodically inspected her from top to bottom, looking for what he said are the four main keys to authenticity. One of the keys was the Lexan side windows -- the best option for conforming to the Mustero's new contour."
Sherwood determined Nelson's vehicle was the first of the four Mustangs to be converted to Musteros by the staff at Beverly Hills Ford, with help from Honduran craftsmen, and agreed to provide her with a certificate of authenticity.
"He told me one of the other three Musteros is in a museum, one is in Switzerland and the other is in New York," Nelson said.
Sherwood also told Nelson that actor Harry Morgan, who portrayed Col. Sherman Potter on the "M.A.S.H." television series, was among those who stopped to admire Mustero #1 during its time in the Beverly Hills Ford showroom.
Once word of Nelson's find began appearing in Mustang owner-collector publications, she heard from people around the world.
"I've had calls from as far away as Australia, and I had a call from Jay Leno, who was very curious about the Mustero and how I found it," she said.
Last year, Nelson trailered her Mustero to the Mecum auto auction in Kissimmee, Florida, to show the car collectors' world that the fourth existing Mustero had been found and to get an inkling of what it might be worth.
Though shown without significant restoration, lacking a transmission and equipped with a non-original engine, Mecum estimated its value at $75,000 to $85,000. She declined a $55,000 bid.
"She wasn't the shiniest car there, but she was the most photographed," Nelson said.
"I feel like I have a piece of American history in my garage," she said. "My goal now is to get her running. If the right person comes along -- someone who appreciates her history and value as an example of American ingenuity, I might consider selling her."
Nelson and her Mustero will appear Monday at the Golden Oldies Street Rod Association's Capitol Car Show at the State Capitol parking area in Charleston. The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon.