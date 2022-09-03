Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Connie Nelson of Elkview recognized a diamond in the rough the first time she laid eyes on the faded red 1966 Ford Mustang parked under a tree and covered in fallen leaves in a Beckley area yard six years ago.

"Actually, it was a diamond in the rust," she said. "It was down on the ground, full of leaves and rotting away. After my son spotted it there, he called me and said I needed to see it."

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you